Thousands crowd Tulane campus to celebrate Green Wave football team's epic 2022 season
Thousands of students, alumni and fans lined up to catch throws from members of the Tulane University football team as they rode Blaine Kern Mardi Gras World floats to a celebration rally on campus on Sunday afternoon. But the biggest cheers likely came when Coach Willie Fritz called out Alex...
New Orleans-based super middleweight Sean Hemphill loses undefeated record
Sean Hemphill’s undefeated status came crashing down in the final seconds of the New Orleans super middleweight’s bout against fellow unbeaten David Stevens on Friday when Hemphill was stopped with just two seconds left in the eighth and final round of their ShoBox: The New Generation main event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
St. Paul's soccer pushes district win streak to 35 matches
The stands were packed as fans from across the north shore crammed into Mandeville High to witness the clash between the top two boys' soccer teams of District 5-I. Both student sections were filled to the top of Sidney Theriot Stadium. On one side was the perennial powerhouse that is...
Junior League of Covington's Celia Palazzo is sustainer
It takes true dedication to be named as the Junior League of Covington's Sustainer of the Year, but Celia Palazzo — the 2021-22 honoree — has been awarded the title twice. The dual designation makes Palazzo the only double honoree of the League and acknowledges the group's appreciation of her 34 years of "inspired servant leadership."
Kean Miller attorney gets honor, LMOGA names 2023 chair
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Our Views: Amtrak from New Orleans to Florida? Could happen.
Imagine riding the rails from New Orleans to Mobile, and on to Disney World, or even as far as the Miami beaches. It could happen. Amtrak is poised to return service from Louisiana to Mobile this year, and an extension to Florida is hopefully on the horizon. It's been 17...
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans is addressing soaring violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on national television Sunday, arguing that New Orleans is making strides at retaining police officers amid the city's sky-high murder rate and expressing confidence that she will survive the recall effort against her. Cantrell was one of four mayors to appear in-studio on the CBS morning...
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter
SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
Letters: Firefighters overcame obstacles to aid two visitors with COVID
I write in praise of the New Orleans 911 Emergency System. My 78-year-old husband and I (82) arrived in Louisiana after a 20-hour car trip from New Mexico to visit New Orleans grandchildren, only to discover that we had COVID. We were both suffering from extreme physical weakness and strong...
Where to catch the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 band during Mardi Gras 2023
The 120 members of the St. Augustine High School Purple Knights marching band are preparing for another season setting the beat for Mardi Gras parades. Drum major this year are Brice Miller, Jr., Joshua Mirabin, Kevin Price, Jr. and Devin Shabaaz. With 10 parades on the schedule, the Marching 100...
Kenner Discovery building new athletic, performing arts center with loan from Jefferson Parish Schools
The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”. The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and...
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
With New Orleans criminal justice system in focus, DA Jason Williams has critics circling
District Attorney Jason Williams stood recently in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, inches from a man accused of killing another for three pounds — or the weight of a half-gallon of milk — of marijuana. That man, Donald Reaux, had seen the inside of a courtroom before: More...
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22
January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
