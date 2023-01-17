ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans-based super middleweight Sean Hemphill loses undefeated record

Sean Hemphill’s undefeated status came crashing down in the final seconds of the New Orleans super middleweight’s bout against fellow unbeaten David Stevens on Friday when Hemphill was stopped with just two seconds left in the eighth and final round of their ShoBox: The New Generation main event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Paul's soccer pushes district win streak to 35 matches

The stands were packed as fans from across the north shore crammed into Mandeville High to witness the clash between the top two boys' soccer teams of District 5-I. Both student sections were filled to the top of Sidney Theriot Stadium. On one side was the perennial powerhouse that is...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Junior League of Covington's Celia Palazzo is sustainer

It takes true dedication to be named as the Junior League of Covington's Sustainer of the Year, but Celia Palazzo — the 2021-22 honoree — has been awarded the title twice. The dual designation makes Palazzo the only double honoree of the League and acknowledges the group's appreciation of her 34 years of "inspired servant leadership."
COVINGTON, LA
Kean Miller attorney gets honor, LMOGA names 2023 chair

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Our Views: Amtrak from New Orleans to Florida? Could happen.

Imagine riding the rails from New Orleans to Mobile, and on to Disney World, or even as far as the Miami beaches. It could happen. Amtrak is poised to return service from Louisiana to Mobile this year, and an extension to Florida is hopefully on the horizon. It's been 17...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22

January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

