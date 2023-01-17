ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

60 sweet Valentine's Day wishes to send to everyone you love

Everything's better together. Jack Johnson said it best in his song "Better Together," which reminds us all that no matter what happens in life, things are always better with someone you love by your side. Whether your special someone is family member, close friend or lover, don't forget to let...
TODAY.com

The ultimate game-day sandwiches? Cuban and muffuletta

We may be in the final weeks of football season, but the game-day celebrations are still going strong! Chef and restaurateur Josh Capon is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to keep the good times going with a couple of his favorite tailgating sandwiches. He shows us how to make a classic Cuban sandwich with tender slow-roasted pork and a New Orleans-style muffuletta with olive salad.
TODAY.com

Shania Twain puts 3 diamond emoji on her Twitter profile. Here’s the special reason why

As any fan of Shania Twain knows, rocket scientists, fancy cars and Brad Pitt just “Don’t Impress (her) Much.”. But diamonds? That’s another story. The Canadian country-pop star is so impressed with what the rare gems represent to her that she added a trio of diamond emoji to her handle on Twitter — and in a recent interview with InStyle, she revealed the special meaning behind the bling.
TODAY.com

Comfy, chic, and on sale — 3 reasons why me and these booties are 'sole-mates'

With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.
TODAY.com

Kevin Costner shares inspiring message about aging in 68th birthday message

The Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor and director turned 68 on Jan. 18, and he celebrated his big day by giving his fans and followers the gift of a meaningful message. “Don’t believe what they say about getting older,” Costner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself as John Dutton on the neo-Western drama “Yellowstone.” “Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time.”
TODAY.com

37 healthy Super Bowl recipes for a feel-good game day

There are a few basic ground rules for any Super Bowl Sunday party: There must be a big enough screen to watch the game so everyone can see it; there must be enough comfortable seating (and some standing room) for everyone to relax, cheer and jump around when the game gets exciting; and, perhaps most importantly, there must be great food.
TODAY.com

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome baby girl

On Friday, Jan. 20, the "Melissa & Joey" alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Cope, had welcomed a baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Jan. 16. "Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" he wrote alongside a few photos he shared of their baby.
TODAY.com

The Wiggles' new cast member has moms swooning

Australia’s popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, has a new cast member, and he’s firing up the moms of TikTok. Singer and dancer John Pearce joined the children’s group best identified by its bright and colorful monochrome outfits in 2021. Pearce (who often appears in the...
TODAY.com

Keke Palmer shares sweet video on boyfriend Darius Jackson's birthday

Keke Palmer is making her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, feel special on his birthday. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Palmer, 29, shared a cute clip of them driving together while she lip-synched in the passenger seat of the car to Jenevieve's 2021 hit song, "Baby Powder." "I can easily write long emotional...
TODAY.com

Bring luck and prosperity into the new year with dumplings and noodle salad

Cookbook author and television personality Ching-He Huang is visiting the TODAY kitchen to ring in the Lunar New Year with a few of her favorite celebratory recipes. She shows us how to make pork and prawn dumplings with savory dipping sauce and a good-luck prosperity toss with fresh vegetables and salmon.

