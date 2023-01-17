Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
JCSO: Man arrested after shooting and killing his wife
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A man is in custody in Jefferson County after deputies said he shot and killed his wife on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in Talbott. According to JCSO, a man called 911 just before midnight saying he shot his wife.
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for Mercedes
BRONX - Cops are searching for dog walker who was a one-man arsenal when he decided to take a shot at a passing Mercedes. Surveillance video shows the same man waving a folding knife at a man he was having a dispute with inside a local bodega.
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged for the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Harlem. 18-year-old Dijon Sellers and his 14-year-old accomplice were charged with robbery and gang assault on Wednesday. Police said the attack was gang-related. A 16-year-old male victim was beaten and robbed by a group of individuals in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Police investigating the attack said the boy was standing outside McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times until he The post Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said. The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said. The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon.
KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told...
Charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of spying for China
The case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a foreign agent for China has been dismissed.
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Fatal NYCHA Shooting
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of OSVALDO MARRERO, 24, for shooting and killing 44-year-old Anthony Holley at NYCHA’s Fulton Houses in Chelsea. MARRERO is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.[1]
Man, 40, gunned down in front of Brooklyn home: police
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking out rowdy crew, cops say
A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said. The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said. He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said. That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said. No arrests have been made.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
Comments / 1