Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
Next Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Offensive Roster Decision For Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs made final game roster additions Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss of Hardman put a hole in their lineup for wide receivers. It was assumed the Chiefs would add a wide receiver from the practice squad for the game to replace Hardman’s spot. Many Chiefs fans online Friday were waiting for news as to who head coach Andy Reid and his staff would choose.
Watch: 49ers involved in pregame confrontation with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two sides were involved in a little brouhaha. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, members of the 49ers were reportedly unhappy with the Cowboys and kicker Brett Maher for warming up on San Francisco's side of the field.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Saquon Barkley Has Shocking Comments On Potential New Contract
The New York Giants have entered the offseason. There are many free agents that will have to decide whether to resign or not. One of the biggest ones is running back Saquon Barkley. He is a free agent and definitely should get another contract with the year he had for the New York Giants. The question is, how much is Barkley worth? Saquon Barkley had some shocking comments on his potential new contract and it should make the Giants, and other teams, very happy.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Steelers Still Hiring Frank Reich Absolutely The Right Back Up Plan For 2023
Whether the Pittsburgh Steelers have made the correct decision on keeping Matt Canada for a third season to try and make his offense work at the NFL level will have to wait until the team hits the field in 2023. If it doesn’t end up working, they’ll need to be ready to make a change. As 10 teams, including three that made the postseason, embark on searches for new offensive coordinators, one Steelers insider says the team needs to ensure they’ve got themselves covered should things go south in a hurry in 2023.
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs' postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player, and used it as an example of how much Diggs cares about winning.
Insider Questions Whether Steelers Star Is ‘That Guy’ For Team In 2023 And Beyond
The Pittsburgh Steelers have targeted offensive skill players in the last two NFL Drafts, selecting running back, Najee Harris in 2021 and quarterback, Kenny Pickett in 2022. With plenty of young talent surrounding Matt Canada‘s group, it remains to be seen if the unit will be able to propel into a top 10 offense in 2023 after being stuck at the bottom half of the league for the last two seasons. Harris in particular was heavily criticized at the beginning of the 2022 campaign, but was clearly not himself due to an injury he sustained in training camp. He bounced back to have a another 1,000-yard season, but not everyone is buying his status as the franchise back.
What the heck is going on at Michigan?
Since Michigan's loss to TCU on New Year's Eve, it's safe to wonder what the heck is going on in Ann Arbor. That loss kickstarted a series of unfortunate events within the football program, which now includes the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday. The Wolverines announced they...
