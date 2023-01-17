Read full article on original website
Wildcat JV falls to Weiss 40-20
The Temple junior varsity boys basketball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss on Friday evening by a score of 40-20 at Wildcat Gym. The Wildcats struggled in the first quarter and fell behind the Wolves 12-2. Temple battled to within 22-13 at halftime but once again struggled from the field in the second half.
Boys Freshman Blue defeat Weiss 63-45
The freshman boys blue basketball team took early control of their matchup with Pflugerville Weiss on Friday evening and defeated the Wolves by a score of 63-45 at Wildcat Gym. Ramauhn Brown tallied 7 first quarter points as the Wildcat doubled up the 16-8 in the first. Brendan Watters recorded...
Lady Mustang 7th grade falls to Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy Lady Mustang 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove on Thursday to face Copperas Cove Junior High. Here are the result from Thursday’s game. The “A” team fell to Copperas Cove by a score of 49-8. Travis was led by Player of the Game...
Mustang 8th grade sweeps Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy Mustang 8th grade basketball hosted Copperas Cove Junior High at Mustang Gym on Thursday and earned a pair of exciting wins over the Bulldawgs. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated Copperas Cove by a score of 39-36. The Mustangs were...
Mustang 7th grade gets two victories over Copperas Cove
The Travis Science Academy Mustang 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove to take on Copperas Cove Junior High on Thursday evening. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated Copperas Cove by a score of 46-38. The Mustangs were led by Devonte McClennon with...
Bonham boys 8th grade results vs. SC Lee
The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove on Thursday to face SC Lee Junior High. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell SC Lee by a score of 82-21. The Bulldogs were led by Sam Smith with a team high 11 points while Xavier Rayas 4 points and with 2 points apiece was King David Tobe and Isaiah Ellis.
Lady Bearcat 7th Grade results vs. Belton M.S.
The Lamar Lady Bearcats 7th grade basketball teams hosted Belton Middle School at Bearcat Gym on Thursday evening. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell to Belton by a score of 21-19. The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game were Avery Park with 5 points and Ava Anderson with 6 points.
Bonham boys 7th grade goes 1-1 at Cove Lee
The Bonham Bulldog 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove on Thursday evening to face SC Lee Junior High. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell to SC Lee by a score of 38-26. The Bulldogs were led by Lee-Bron Beasely with 8 points, Tristan Reaves 6 points, Ramondo Thompson 5 points, Fernando Thompson 3 points, Gunnar Westbrook and Landon Walker with 2 points each.
Tem-Cat Soccer tops LCM 1-0
SALADO – The Tem-Cat Soccer team defeated Little Cypress Mauriceville by a score of 1-0 on Friday evening in their final game of pool play of the Salado Tournament. Lenora Wright produced the winning goal for the Tem-Cats while Arieanna Reigle earned the shutout in goal. The victory was...
Wildcats and their accomplishments celebrated at annual affair
An ankle injury in fall camp prevented Temple all-district linebacker Zion Moore from playing a down during his senior season. His dedication to the team and his teammates in spite of that disappointment continued off the field, and didn’t go unnoticed. Senior Kaiden Anderson hadn’t played football in years...
