This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
country1037fm.com
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
country1037fm.com
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw
Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Couple’s $600 Wedding And How They Saved $10K
We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina High Schoolers Can Win Cash And Here’s How
Kids and adults of all ages perk up when the allure of cash is on the table. However, it really appeals to teens on a budget. Now, South Carolina High Schoolers have a chance to win cash prizes with a statewide project underway. According to ABC News 4, high-schoolers in the state can submit a 2 minute or less film to the South Carolina Film Commission for a chance to win. The Commission asks students to use playing cards as a prop worked in naturally to the short film story. The Commission Director says the Young Filmmakers project “gives students a platform to develop and show off their skills and expose them to career opportunities in the field.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
thecharlottepost.com
Ground broken for The Pearl's innovative medical district
Ground broken for The Pearl's innovative medical district. Campus includes med school and health care professional services. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods speaks Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony of The Pearl, Charlotte's first medical school and innovation district in the former Brooklyn community. The first shovels of dirt were turned...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Knights Will Have Year Round Pub Opening At NC Uptown Field
The Charlotte Knights unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. Work on the Paper Mill Pub officially started on Monday and is expected to be completed by this summer. According to WSOC TV, the pub will pay homage to the Virginia Paper Company building. It...
country1037fm.com
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with These Deals in Charlotte
Today is National Popcorn Day. Do you love popcorn like I love popcorn? Popcorn is my favorite snack. Whether it is eating while watching a movie or just popping a bag and eating while watching the game I love me some popcorn. January 19th is National Popcorn Day. Since it is National Popcorn Day I am going to drop some popcorn deals on you that you should look into throughout Charlotte.
country1037fm.com
Enjoy Taco Tuesday At These Hot Spots in Charlotte
It’s Taco Tuesday!! Do you know what that means? Well, obviously tacos for dinner. I love Taco Tuesday because Mexican food is one of my favorite types of food. Not only am I a taco fan, but everything from quesadillas, chips and queso, fajitas, and everything in between gets me so excited. Not only on Tuesdays but just about any day throughout the week honestly.
businesstodaync.com
Claire’s and Loft in Birkdale Village closing this month
Jan. 18. By TL Bernthal. Two stores in Birkdale Village are closing , but the Kilted Buffalo renewed its lease for five years, representatives of the businesses said. Claire’s — which sells jewelry and fashion accessories, plus ear piercing — closes Saturday, Jan. 21. Associates can transfer to other store locations such as NorthLake Mall or in Denver.
qcitymetro.com
The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story
Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
$1 million Powerball ticket sold to tourist at 7-Eleven in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina tourist has won $1 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket in Fort Mill. The tourist told lottery officials they purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Highway 160. The winner said it was an unbelievable feeling to check their ticket and see...
WBTV
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
