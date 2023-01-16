Read full article on original website
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Columbia Missourian
Cardinals president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'
ST. LOUIS — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak said he found out Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7.
KSDK
What A Trade For Miami Marlins Pitcher Pablo Lopez Would Look Like | Locked On St. Louis Cardinals
The trade rumors between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals continue to swirl. It centers around starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
Yardbarker
Red Sox agree to minor-league deal with former Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia
The Red Sox and Raimel Tapia have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, as was first reported by the free agent outfielder himself on Instagram. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later confirmed it was a minors pact that presumably comes with an invite to major-league spring training.
After trade for Arraez, where Miami Marlins’ roster stands one month before spring training
After a stagnant start to the offseason, the Miami Marlins have more or less rounded out their roster with a series of signings and trades since the calendar flipped to January.
St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses
Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
KSDK
The St. Louis Cardinals should also look into trades for these Miami Marlins pitchers | Locked On Cardinals
The Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals appear to be a good match for a trade. Pablo Lopez is the name most mentioned but other starters could be targets.
Rockies Sign Harold Castro To Minor League Deal
The Rockies have landed infielder Harold Castro on a minor league deal, MLBTR can confirm. The move was first reported by Efrain Zavarce of IVC Networks. The deal comes with an invite to major league spring training. Castro is represented by the MAS+ Agency. Castro, 29, put up a .271/.300/.381...
