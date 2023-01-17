ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Cardinals president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak said he found out Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Brewers reportedly agree to deal with versatile Brian Anderson, adding another needed bat

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with utility player Brian Anderson on a free-agent contract. The agreement, which was first reported by The Athletic on Tuesday night, would provide the Brewers with another right-handed option on offense who can play both third base and right field. Both were still positions of need for Milwaukee as it entered the week still looking to round out its roster.
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
bvmsports.com

Deconstructing the Cardinals Offseason (with Payroll Updates & Rankings)

Filed under: VEB Daily Cardinals Analysis Deconstructing the Cardinals Offseason (with Payroll Updates & Rankings) A look at update payroll, Mozeliak & DeWitt’s comments from the Winter Warm-Up, and what they say about the Cardinals’ offseason plan. By J. P. Hill Jan 18, 2023, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share…
NBC Sports

Who will close for the Phillies? Rob Thomson discusses

The Phillies began the offseason with the hard-throwing, righty-lefty duo of Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado at the back end of their bullpen and added another pair fitting the description in Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto. Phillies manager Rob Thomson will have multiple options at his disposal to close on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy