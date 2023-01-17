Hochman: DeWitts strive to get Cardinals in playoffs. But to win ring, price and calculus has changed.

Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East
Former Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Braves that will pay him $3 million if he makes the team.
MLB Hot Stove: St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract earlier this winter, after Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retired. Here's a look at all of the Cardinals' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
KSDK
St. Louis Cardinal's John Mozeliak opens up about free agency, trades and Jack Flaherty! | Locked On Cardinals
Mozeliak spoke at the Winter Warm Up. The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with players including Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Montgomery.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Scouting Director For Phillies Optimistic About Caba
Scouting director for the Philadelphia Phillies is optimistic about Jesus Caba's future with the franchise.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 19
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 19. The Mets have had two absolute golden seasons: 1969 and 1986. Matlack showed up two years after the former and retired three years before the latter (though he was pitching for Texas by then). No matter: After winning a Rookie of the Year Award, notching three All-Star berths and helping the Mets reach the 1973 World Series, his place in team history remains quite prominent.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Thomson Anticipating First Spring Training With Phillies
Rob Thomson looks toward his first full spring training with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Comments / 0