This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
South Carolina City Named 2nd Best Food Destination In The Nation
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a South Carolina city was named the 2nd best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
North Carolina Movie Theater Among 39 Regal Cinemas Shutting Down
Regal Cinemas is closing down over three dozen movie theaters across the country, including one right here in North Carolina. The decision to close 39 of its movie theaters, affecting moviegoers in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., comes after Regal Cinema's parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy, per Variety. Despite a big few years for popular movies and franchises — like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water — the domestic box office declined significantly throughout the pandemic while rent per theater soared about 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to a bankruptcy filing.
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List
The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
One stone at a time: Descendants of NC slaves uncover Black and Native American history
The centuries-long persecution of Native American and enslaved Black people in this country suppressed access to collective heritage. Cultural traditions, ways of life and belongings were often stolen as individuals were forced into slavery or integration. But remnants of their strong presence in North Carolina are still scattered across the...
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
Mystic Announces Pre-Sale of the First Bourbon Aged in Orbit
DURHAM, N.C.— Mystic Farm & Distillery announces the launch of Mystic Galactic, the rarest spirit ever produced, a bourbon whiskey aged for one year in space. Mystic plans to work with innovative companies like SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Rocketlab, Inversion Space, Firefly, and Bank of America, as well as the skilled coopers at the West Virginia Great Barrel Co. to finance, design, test and build vessels to send five barrels of 45% wheat bourbon whiskey to Low Earth Orbit for one year of additional aging. The barrels for space aging will be selected from Mystic’s stock that is at least three years old. Mystic makes award-winning bourbon, crafted from the North Carolina Piedmont’s superior grain, water and aging climate. Mystic has pioneered the field to glass movement in North Carolina and beyond, winning two consecutive gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021 and 2022. The barrels will be re-coopered by the West Virginia Great Barrel Company, with special features and materials designed to survive the rigors of launch, orbit and re-entry.
Conservation: Getting Married on Public Lands
One of the most desirable things about our region is the many pristine, protected tracts of public land. From Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the Blue Ridge Parkway and a myriad of stunning state parks, Western North Carolina is home to a variety of conservation lands where you can host a wedding. Each location has different processes and strict rules in order to protect the serenity and health of the natural environment, but we guarantee the beautiful setting for your special day will make it worth jumping through some extra hoops.
Get Free Fro Yo in North Carolina For National Frozen Yogurt Day
Get free fro yo in North Carolina for national frozen yogurt day. We are here for it! It’s all thanks in part to TCBY , the “world’s original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand” in celebration of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday February 6th. TCBY...
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
23 Overnight Summer Camps To Send Your North Carolina Kids To In 2023
It’s time to start making summer plans. Are you going to let your kids just stay home all summer? Or do you want them to have the experience of a lifetime? What about sending them to camp? There are tons of overnight camps in North Carolina. I’ll never forget my first experience with camp. After spending a weekend at some with my dad for what is now called Y Guides, falling in love with the movie The Parent Trap, and hearing about my friend’s experience I knew I wanted to try it. So this shy little 8-year-old went to camp for a week and fell in love. That week-long session turned to two weeks, to a 4-week stint as a Counselor in Training, and finally 4 years of the best job ever.
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
7 Most Popular North Carolinian Dishes You Should Know
One thing about cooking, depending on where you’re from you may know a little more. The Carolinas are known for having some top-tier food. Of course, the south has great cuisine, but the Carolinas especially know how to create some tasty foods. From seafood to cole slaw, North Carolina is known for some pretty popular dishes.
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
