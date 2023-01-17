ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue on Friday will celebrate some of the best breakthrough bands of 2022 in Minnesota when its hosts its Best New Bands showcase. The annual show is not just a guaranteed great time boasting some of the best talent in the Twin Cities and beyond, but a strong predictor of artists who are going to continue carrying the music scene’s legacy for years to come.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities

We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
OSCEOLA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy