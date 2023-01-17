Read full article on original website
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday
First Avenue on Friday will celebrate some of the best breakthrough bands of 2022 in Minnesota when its hosts its Best New Bands showcase. The annual show is not just a guaranteed great time boasting some of the best talent in the Twin Cities and beyond, but a strong predictor of artists who are going to continue carrying the music scene’s legacy for years to come.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
