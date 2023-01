Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year for the week spanning Jan. 9-15. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4 p.m. on...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO