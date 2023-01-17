ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS

He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
