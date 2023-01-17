ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided gun used in shooting death, per court documents

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEe2o_0kI3GkvF00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Michael Lynn Davis fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa in the early hours of Sunday morning, and was provided the firearm by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to court documents. Separate warrants for the arrests of Davis and Miles indicate that a single gunshot killed Harris, and that Miles admitted to police that he provided Davis with a handgun immediately before the shooting.

Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder . The shooting took place near the Strip, a campus-adjacent stretch of University Boulevard. Harris, 23, was killed near the 500 block of Grace Street after what police described as a minor argument earlier in the night with Miles and Davis.

The charge included the capital designation because the victim was in a vehicle. Miles and Davis were jailed without bond.

An unidentified man who reported the shooting told police he returned gunfire and believed he injured his assailant. The Tuscaloosa News has authenticated a social media video that captures audio of at least 11 gunshots, although it is unclear how many were fired into the car and how many were fired back. Per the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the suspects became of interest to police after processing the crime scene, talking to witnesses and seeing security video, and one was found to have been shot.

Miles was immediately dismissed from the team and removed from the Crimson Tide's roster. His attorney has asserted his innocence.

Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting Monday, extending condolences to Harris' family. Oats discussed how he and the school are addressing it with players, but declined to discuss the case pending investigation. The team traveled to Nashville Monday night ahead of Tuesday's 8:30 p.m. ET game at Vanderbilt (SEC Network).

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided gun used in shooting death, per court documents

