Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston takes on Golden State following Tatum's 51-point game

Golden State Warriors (22-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics have gone 17-5 in home games....
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
New York Post

Chris Ford, longtime Celtics coach and NBA champion player, dead at 74

Chris Ford, the longtime Celtics coach who also won the 1981 NBA Championship with Boston as a player, died Tuesday at the age of 74, the team announced. The Press of Athletic City reported Ford died Tuesday in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family,” the family said in a statement released by the Celtics. “He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.” Ford,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers

The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career

LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career. The Los Angles Lakers star forward is just a few hundred points...
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

