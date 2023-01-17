Read full article on original website
Chris Ford, longtime Celtics coach and NBA champion player, dead at 74
Chris Ford, the longtime Celtics coach who also won the 1981 NBA Championship with Boston as a player, died Tuesday at the age of 74, the team announced. The Press of Athletic City reported Ford died Tuesday in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family,” the family said in a statement released by the Celtics. “He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.” Ford,...
