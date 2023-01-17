Chris Ford, the longtime Celtics coach who also won the 1981 NBA Championship with Boston as a player, died Tuesday at the age of 74, the team announced. The Press of Athletic City reported Ford died Tuesday in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family,” the family said in a statement released by the Celtics. “He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.” Ford,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO