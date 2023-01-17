Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
10 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The assailant is still at large
Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and 'repeatedly' messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed "all three of the female victims on Instagram," but they didn't follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
5 Memphis officers fired after death of man who was hospitalized after his arrest
The Memphis Police Department has terminated five police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away in a hospital after being arrested by police earlier this month, according to a post from the department's verified Twitter account.
All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say
All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said.
FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals
An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald's
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a video surfaced on social media of an officer punching a Black woman several times in the face outside a McDonald's, their police chief said.
Alec Baldwin isn't the first celebrity to face manslaughter charges connected to a deadly tragedy
Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is not the only public figure to face charges in connection to a death that resulted from a tragic event.
The death of an American attorney at a Mexico hotel did not show signs of violence, official says
Mexican authorities investigating the case of an American attorney who was found dead at a resort hotel earlier this month determined there was no foul play in his death, according to an official statement released Thursday.
Former Walmart employee who was fired last year targeted specific people in shooting, police say
At least one person was wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday night, with the suspected gunman later shot and killed by responding law enforcement, according to the Evansville Police Department.
Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, 'Can you be charged with murder without a body?' The law says you can
Ana Walshe -- a Massachusetts mother of three who hasn't been seen since the new year -- is still missing, even as her husband was charged this week with her murder.
Former president of NYPD sergeants union pleads guilty to fraud in scheme that stole least $600,000 from the organization
The former president of the New York Police Department's second-largest union has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in connection with a scheme to bilk the union out of more than half a million dollars by filing phony expense reports, prosecutors announced Thursday.
7 charged with domestic terrorism after deadly shooting near proposed Atlanta police training facility
Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism following the fatal shooting of one person and the shooting of a Georgia state trooper near a proposed Atlanta police training facility, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Federal charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of acting as a foreign agent for China
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed charges against a New York City police officer who was accused in 2020 of working as a foreign agent for the Chinese government.
An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital
A 76-year-old woman is in custody after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police say was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
6 arrested after Atlanta protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Several people were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.
