Hillside collapses in front of Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills home, crushes singer's Jaguar

ABC7
 4 days ago

After a series of powerful storms drenched the area, a hillside collapsed in front of Johnny Mathis' home in the Hollywood Hills and crushed a Jaguar owned by the singer.

The landslide cut off utilities to the hillside mansion, leaving pipes and other infrastructure exposed to the elements.

The ground gave way in the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza. It took out landscaping and terrain next to the home and left his silver Jaguar inundated with mud and debris.

It's not clear how stable the home itself remains.

Singer Johnny Mathis performs in Beverly Hills on Feb. 7, 2015.

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

This is not the first disaster to befall the singer's home.

In 2015, the hillside mansion was destroyed by a fire.
At the time he said he had owned it for more than five decades.

Singing superstar Johnny Mathis surveyed the shocking scene after his Hollywood Hills home went up in flames on Monday.

Mathis, now 87, is a pop and jazz singer inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame who has released at least 79 studio albums over the course of a career dating back to the 1950s.

He continues to perform, with more than a dozen dates set on tour in the first half of 2023.

