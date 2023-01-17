Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Phyllis L. Knudsen
Phyllis L. Knudsen, age 79, of Prior Lake, died January 16, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer, which was exacerbated by COVID. Phyllis was born to the late Sumner (Monty) Montour and Verona (Haseman) on July 7, 1943 in Minneapolis. Phyllis graduated from Mankato West High School in 1961. She married the late Arlyn Knudsen in 1963. They moved to Prior Lake and lived there for many years while they raised two wonderful children on their beloved hobby farm. Among other lucky employers including the City of Prior Lake, she retired from the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, where she worked for 17 years.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Judith A. Reusse
Judith Ann (Claire) Reusse, of Prior Lake was born on January 28, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA. She died at the age of 77 on January 12, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park after multiple years of battling cancer. Judith (Judy), had a love of shopping, gardening and watching...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for LaVerne J. Abraham
LaVerne Joy (Lenzen) Abraham, age 90, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 26, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. also at the church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Kelsey R. Granowski
Kelsey Renae (Hanson) Granowski, age 39, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Kelsey was born April 5, 1983 in Duluth. She spent part of her childhood in Two Harbors before moving to Forest Lake and graduating from Forest Lake High School in 2001. She furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and minor in Music from Gustavus Adolphus College and then received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at St. Mary’s University. On October 18th, 2008 she married Andrew Granowski at Zion Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They had two children, Blake (10) and Graham (7). Kelsey was employed as a Social Worker in Child Protection for Carver County for the past eight years. Prior to that she also worked at The Minnesota Autism Center in Minneapolis and Leo A. Hoffmann Center in St. Peter. Andy and Kelsey lived in Carver for 12 years before moving to Chaska in 2022. Kelsey loved being with her family and watching Graham and Blake participate in sports and activities. She loved spending time with extended family and friends. Some of her favorite things to do were working with and riding horses, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and being on the North Shore. She was always passionate about her work and supporting kids and families. Kelsey always leaned into her Faith, strived to be Brave in times of adversity, showed Strength when things got hard, and found Positivity in all that she did.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Jan. 21, 2023
John McMullen has put up a warehouse 16x28 feet in size, on his lot adjoining J. A. Wilder’s lumber yard. It will be for use in connection with his agricultural implement trade. Wm. Beggs had the contract for the building. 100 YEARS AGO. From the Jan. 25, 1923, Shakopee...
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.
swnewsmedia.com
Looking back: 75 years ago: Town basketball team beats New Prague
A “snow bath” in the form of being thrown out of the sleigh is a common incident nowadays. Minutes of recent County Board meetings – Mathias Theis was issued an auctioneers license for one year upon payment of a $10 license fee. – Resolved that the salary of the County attorney be $800 for the ensuing term in monthly payments. – The sum of $150 was appropriated out of the general fund to pay for incidental expenses.
swnewsmedia.com
Christian Brothers Automotive shop opens in Chanhassen
A local couple has opened a Christian Brothers Automotive shop in Chanhassen. Mark and Karen Menzuber recently opened the shop at 8941 Crossroads Boulevard — the latest of the company’ six Minnesota locations. The company has shops in Maple Grove and Andover and the Chanhassen location will join south metro shops in Savage, Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights.
swnewsmedia.com
Hundreds gather at Prior Lake High School for second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
Hundreds of community members of several different backgrounds and faiths gathered together at the second annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. Breakfast hosted by Prior Lake High School and the Prior Lake Rotary Club on Monday at the high school to show unity, promote equity, and celebrate the community while embracing differences.
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz is the former Bokoo Bike shop, located at 550 Lake Drive in Chanhassen. Barry Bershow, Ben Majkrzak and Todd Black guessed correctly!
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Jan. 9-16
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 9-16. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Jan. 9: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Library: Spices and thrillers at the library
One of the most popular types of programs is the author visit and we’ve got two of them at the Chanhassen Library to celebrate Winter Reads. Space is limited so come early to get a seat. Join us at the Chanhassen Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
swnewsmedia.com
Watershed district accepting entries for photo contest
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is accepting submissions for its 2023 photo contest. The organization has been working to protect, manage and improve local water resources for over 50 years, according to its website, and now wants to see residents’ favorite photos of the watershed district. Photos...
swnewsmedia.com
Local hot air balloonists take part in Hudson Hot Air Affair
More than 30 balloonists from five states will travel to Hudson, Wisconsin on the weekend of Feb. 3-5 for the annual Hudson Hot Air Affair — including some notable pilots from the southwest metro. This year’s theme for the 34th year of the largest hot air balloon festival in...
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: School Board members take the oath of office
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools kicked off the new year by welcoming all Lakers back to school from winter break, along with four newly elected School Board members. On Jan. 9, Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan and Jessica Olstad, as well as re-elected board member Enrique Velazquez, took the oath of office and officially began their four-year terms. Congratulations to each of them!
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen City Council appoints Josh Kimber to fill vacancy
After interviewing four candidates at Wednesday's special meeting, the Chanhassen City Council appointed Josh Kimber to fill its vacant seat, according to a press release from the city. Kimber, who has lived in Chanhassen for 13 years, runs a digital marketing agency and is a member of the Park Referendum...
swnewsmedia.com
Arrest made in alleged parental kidnapping of 7-week-old infant
An arrest has been made in the alleged kidnapping of a 7-week-old Savage infant who was taken to Kentucky by his parents after they had lost custody of the child. According to the charging document filed in Scott County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Zachariah Whitehead, 28, and Amanda Wamack, 28, of Savage are charged with Kidnapping to Facilitate a Felony or Flight. Whitehead and Wamack were arrested by Lexington, Kentucky, police after six hours of negotiations; the infant was treated by emergency personnel before being placed into protective custody.
swnewsmedia.com
Letter: Highway 212 and 5 projects moving along
The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition—comprised of businesses and local governments along Highways 212 and 5—continues to make progress with efforts to improve transportation in the area, thanks to the support of our elected officials at all levels of government. We were excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting for...
