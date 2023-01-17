Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Related
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Shop brands like Ninja, Aroma, Philips, Rubbermaid, and more.
Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers
The Buy With Prime program rolled out last April as an invitation-only feature.
aarp.org
Best Bargains for January
Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
TechRadar
Amazon will now let shoppers buy with Prime on third-party sites
In the face of an economic slowdown and customers making fewer purchases online to save some cash, Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime (opens in new tab) is expanding to US-based ecommerce platforms by 31 January 2023. The move will see the retail giant gain a stake in...
Walmart was selling ‘KKK’ boots online. Here’s how it says the ‘inappropriate’ listing happened
Bad news for the white supremacists who are into fashion because it looks like their favorite boots can’t be bought on Walmart’s online marketplace anymore. The mega retailer reportedly removed the boots, which were offered by a third-party retailer, under its “prohibited product policy.”. What was the...
MySanAntonio
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
CNET
Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Buying the Groceries? We Do the Math
Inflation may be cooling, but those stubborn grocery prices are still far higher than before the pandemic. While the average price of grocery costs shot up by about 12% in 2022, most meal kit services bounced between 5% to 8%, making them a better deal than ever. Not to mention the convenience of having all the ingredients sent and ready to prep a healthy meal.
Money Saver: Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts
ST. LOUIS – Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts. For a limited time, save up to 80% off on clothing, shoes, home decor, and accessories. These are some of the lowest prices seen in a year. Two-piece sleep sets drop from $44 to...
We quit our full-time jobs for a thrifting side hustle – it made us $200,000 in sales last year
A COUPLE has been able to quit their full-time jobs simply by selling used shoes online. Lindsay Esbjerg and her husband Ryan turned the side hustle via online marketplace Poshmark into a six-figure family business. The business, called RNZY - a combination of both of their names - made $200,000...
Target's anti-theft locks on carts make trying to get purchases to the car a nightmare for shoppers
Recent issues with shoplifting and employee theft are not the only problems big box stores face with shrinkage. They also lose money when people steal their shopping carts. **This article is based on information sourced from news and retail websites, cited within the story**
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Ikea Or Target: Which Store Has The Better Deals On Bookshelves?
Using comparative elements like pricing, we assessed two products from the retailers: Ikea's BILLY bookcases to Target's Room Essentials shelves.
ConsumerAffairs
Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31
Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.
