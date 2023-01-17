ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
aarp.org

Best Bargains for January

Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
TechRadar

Amazon will now let shoppers buy with Prime on third-party sites

In the face of an economic slowdown and customers making fewer purchases online to save some cash, Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime (opens in new tab) is expanding to US-based ecommerce platforms by 31 January 2023. The move will see the retail giant gain a stake in...
MySanAntonio

How to organize a small, messy kitchen

My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
CNET

Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Buying the Groceries? We Do the Math

Inflation may be cooling, but those stubborn grocery prices are still far higher than before the pandemic. While the average price of grocery costs shot up by about 12% in 2022, most meal kit services bounced between 5% to 8%, making them a better deal than ever. Not to mention the convenience of having all the ingredients sent and ready to prep a healthy meal.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31

Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.

