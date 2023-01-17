Read full article on original website
Governor Katie Hobbs Unveils Executive Action Improving Oversight and Transparency with Arizona’s Death Penalty Process
PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs alongside Attorney General Kris Mayes, announced another executive order as part of her First 100 Days Initiative, which outlines the first 100 actions she will take as Governor to help build an Arizona for everyone. The action announced today establishes a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.
