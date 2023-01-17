ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KIMT

Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.

The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Southern Minnesota’s flood outlook

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the scales of precipitation balancing back to normal, how much precipitation is too much?. “If you recall we haven’t had much flooding across southern Minnesota. Going back to prior to the pandemic, we haven’t really had to talk about excessive river levels,” said KEYC’s meteorologist, Josh Eckl.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
KIMT

MnDOT calls for cautious driving as snow storm rolls through SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is urging drivers to be careful as a winter storm approaches the area. MnDOT says driving conditions may become difficult from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as the National Weather Service is predicting five to eight inches of snow for SE Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

MnDOT plows have been on the road since 3 p.m. Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All 102 plows in the southeast region of Minnesota are out treating the roads - and they've been out since 3 p.m. Wednesday. With the rate that the snow has been falling, Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the plows are not physically able to keep up with it - even with all plows out and about in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Snowfall To Minnesota and Iowa

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches have been issued for the entire area as heavy snowfall is expected. Snowfall accumulations of 5-9 inches are expected for most areas, with the highest amounts expected across northeast Iowa and far southeast Minnesota. Stay tuned for continued updates on the forecast as we continue to narrow down the track and more exact snowfall amounts.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range

When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
MINNESOTA STATE

