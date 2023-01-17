Read full article on original website
Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
seattlemedium.com
New School Recess Bill Aims To Combat Youth Mental Health Crisis
A bill filed in the Washington State legislature last week and co-sponsored by Senators T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) and Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) would ensure students receive a minimum of 45 minutes of recess during each school day. There is currently no Washington state law guaranteeing recess for students. “Kids not...
kpq.com
Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School
Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
KREM
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
lakechelanmirror.com
Lions Club changes meeting place
The Lake Chelan Lions Club have moved their bi-monthly meetings to the Manson Parks Building at 142 Pedoi St. in Manson. Meetings will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m. The next meeting will be Jan. 19. These changes come as a result of interviews with club members and several committee meetings. This is quite a change for their club, but there is excitement around their ability to better serve their community going forward.
kpq.com
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped
A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
lakechelanmirror.com
Apprenticeship training connected with safer workplaces, fewer injuries
TUMWATER — Apprenticeship programs result in safer workers. That’s the conclusion of a first-of-its-kind study by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). As apprenticeship programs continue to grow, they could reduce serious worker injuries and workers’ compensation claims. “Apprentices are safer because they’re learning...
lakechelanmirror.com
First baby of 2023 born at Lake Chelan Health Hospital
Exactly a month after the opening of Lake Chelan Health Hospital, the First Baby of 2023 was born to new parents Litzy Valdovinos and Ramiro Espino. In the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, Aylani Espino-Valdovinos was born bright and early at 9:20 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 2 1/2 ounces. Pictured with the new parents are OB Manager Kerry Finerty (left) and OB/RN Juliana England (right). First-time parents Ramiro and Litzy were presented with a baby basket donated by Hospital Guild B. The basket included diapers, a baby blanket and a variety of other items to congratulate the new parents. Baby Aylani was delivered by Resident Dr. Elizabeth Buck and Dr. Tobe Harberd from Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) and Lake Chelan Health nurses Brenda Brodigan, Juliana England and Kerry Finerty. In the first month since opening the new hospital, there have been six babies born in the Lake Chelan Health Labor and Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum (LDRP) unit. If you are expecting and would like to schedule a tour of the LDRP unit, please contact Kerry Finerty at kfinerty@lcch.net Courtesy Lake Chelan Health Hospital.
wamwamfm.com
Great Washingtonian Smoke-Off on April 29th
The Washington Parks and Recreation Group is planning our Great Washingtonian Smoke Off again this year. It will be on Saturday, April 29th. More information will be released after the details are finalized. Stay tuned for updates on the Washington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Seattle Children’s opens virtual urgent care clinic for kids
Seattle Children’s Hospital has opened a virtual urgent care clinic that any family in Washington state can take advantage of from their own home. Dr. Jay Santos, medical director for Urgent Care at Seattle Children’s, said it’s a more convenient way for parents — no matter their location in the state to get their kids seen quickly by someone who...
Need a Job? Snag One of These Unbelievable Opportunities in WA…[VIDEO]
If you're looking for a job, Washington State Parks might be a good fit. They're looking to fill HUNDREDS of positions all across the state. Washington State Parks has 305 Park Aid positions available. The seasonal job opportunities are available from April through September in a variety of environments. What...
Washington Medical Commission sends statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Medical Commission confirmed Wednesday that it has issued a statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, related to statements he has made about COVID-19 and related to his treatment of the virus. Cole lives and practices in Idaho, and is currently one of...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake Chelan EMS Reports Jan 6 - 12
09:47 Suspicious Circumstance, 108 N. Apple Blossom Dr., Walmart, Chelan. 11:55 Agency Assist, 620 Gorge Rd., Rowe’s Towing, Chelan. 15:39 Theft, 128 E. Woodin Ave., Kelly’s ACE Hardware, Chelan. 16:21 Domestic Disturbance, 526 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan. 16:29 Missing Person, 4650 Navarre Coulee Rd., Chelan. 17:42 Weapons Violation,...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
lakechelanmirror.com
PUD Commissioners Bergren, Allen sworn into service
Newly elected 2023 Chelan County PUD Commissioners, Kelly Allen and Carnan Bergren taking their oath of office. Courtesy Chelan County PUD.
KIVI-TV
Washington Medical Commission files disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole
BOISE, Idaho — The Washington Medical Commission has filed a statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole, who represents Ada County on the Central District Health Board of Health. The statement of charges alleges Dr. Cole made “numerous false and misleading statements” about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, treatment and...
lakechelanmirror.com
WDFW to deploy radio collars to gather data on ungulate species
Lake Chelan valley bighorn sheep, mountain goats to get collars. YAKIMA–The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct aerial bighorn sheep, mule deer, and mountain goat captures from mid-January through March in multiple counties along the eastern slope of the Cascade Range. Captured wildlife will be fitted with...
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
