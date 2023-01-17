Exactly a month after the opening of Lake Chelan Health Hospital, the First Baby of 2023 was born to new parents Litzy Valdovinos and Ramiro Espino. In the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, Aylani Espino-Valdovinos was born bright and early at 9:20 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 2 1/2 ounces. Pictured with the new parents are OB Manager Kerry Finerty (left) and OB/RN Juliana England (right). First-time parents Ramiro and Litzy were presented with a baby basket donated by Hospital Guild B. The basket included diapers, a baby blanket and a variety of other items to congratulate the new parents. Baby Aylani was delivered by Resident Dr. Elizabeth Buck and Dr. Tobe Harberd from Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) and Lake Chelan Health nurses Brenda Brodigan, Juliana England and Kerry Finerty. In the first month since opening the new hospital, there have been six babies born in the Lake Chelan Health Labor and Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum (LDRP) unit. If you are expecting and would like to schedule a tour of the LDRP unit, please contact Kerry Finerty at kfinerty@lcch.net Courtesy Lake Chelan Health Hospital.

