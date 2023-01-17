"It's going to be the first time in a while where Emma can really let loose": McEnroe believes Gauff win would be important for Raducanu's confidence

Read full article on original website
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit
Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
Cowan full of praise for Gauff ahead of Raducanu clash: "I actually think Coco is the one who I think is getting very close to winning a major"
Former player Barry Cowan sat down with Sky Sports to talk about the upcoming Coco Gauff - Emma Raducanu clash at the Australian Open. Emma Raucanu played well in her first-round matchup and her reward will be taking on Coco Gauff in round two. Gauff is widely expected to win that match as she's undefeated (6-0) this year with a trophy in hand and former player Barry Cowan is looking forward to that match. Like many he too expects Gauff to win the match as he believes she's getting to that major-winning level:
Coco Gauff column on playing Emma Raducanu at Australian Open, boxing and forming friendships
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her second piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses facing Britain's Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round match on Wednesday.
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
"He's a disgraceful advertisement for men's tennis": Fognini accused of tanking and lack of effort during Kokkinakis defeat at Australian Open
Fabio Fognini is not foreign to 'tanking' allegations as the Italian can put forward a lacklustre effort when things don't go his way and they weren't going in this match. From the start, Fognini showed less than Kokkinakis who quickly established himself as the better player. The Australian was up 2-0 in sets and 4-2 in the final set when the match was suspended due to rain. They returned the following day and Kokkinakis quickly got it done 6-2 to close out the match.
Fernandez just relieved to be in 'top shape' after Australian Open Cornet win: "I feel ready for the challenges that’s coming in the next round"
Leylah Fernandez faced a very tricky challenge in the opening round of the Australian Open but she battles past Alize Cornet much easier than expected. Cornet developed a reputation for beating better-ranked players but that did not happen against Fernandez. The Canadian played a really solid match to win it in straight sets and set up a superb round two matchup against Caroline Garcia. It was also an important win for Fernandez as it was her first win at the Australian Open and she reflected on that:
"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously
Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Video: Ons Jabeur leaves crowd in hysterics with suggestive remark about husband following her first round victory at the Australian Open
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics after being left slightly embarrassed for a mistaken innuendo about her husband during her on-court interview. The No 2 seed faced a difficult opening match to the Australian Open with Tamara Zidansek forcing a third and deciding set....
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win
Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Danielle Collins left 'a little embarrassed' after mistakenly celebrating victory too early in tiebreak at Australian Open
We've all been there. You're in the midst of competition and in the furor of battle, you lose track of the moment and score of the match.
