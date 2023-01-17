ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"It's going to be the first time in a while where Emma can really let loose": McEnroe believes Gauff win would be important for Raducanu's confidence

 2 days ago
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"

Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit

Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
Cowan full of praise for Gauff ahead of Raducanu clash: "I actually think Coco is the one who I think is getting very close to winning a major"

Former player Barry Cowan sat down with Sky Sports to talk about the upcoming Coco Gauff - Emma Raducanu clash at the Australian Open. Emma Raucanu played well in her first-round matchup and her reward will be taking on Coco Gauff in round two. Gauff is widely expected to win that match as she's undefeated (6-0) this year with a trophy in hand and former player Barry Cowan is looking forward to that match. Like many he too expects Gauff to win the match as he believes she's getting to that major-winning level:
"He's a disgraceful advertisement for men's tennis": Fognini accused of tanking and lack of effort during Kokkinakis defeat at Australian Open

Fabio Fognini is not foreign to 'tanking' allegations as the Italian can put forward a lacklustre effort when things don't go his way and they weren't going in this match. From the start, Fognini showed less than Kokkinakis who quickly established himself as the better player. The Australian was up 2-0 in sets and 4-2 in the final set when the match was suspended due to rain. They returned the following day and Kokkinakis quickly got it done 6-2 to close out the match.
Fernandez just relieved to be in 'top shape' after Australian Open Cornet win: "I feel ready for the challenges that’s coming in the next round"

Leylah Fernandez faced a very tricky challenge in the opening round of the Australian Open but she battles past Alize Cornet much easier than expected. Cornet developed a reputation for beating better-ranked players but that did not happen against Fernandez. The Canadian played a really solid match to win it in straight sets and set up a superb round two matchup against Caroline Garcia. It was also an important win for Fernandez as it was her first win at the Australian Open and she reflected on that:
"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously

Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win

Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.

