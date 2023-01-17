Netflix Is Looking For a Flight Attendant, and the Job Pays Up To $385,000

A pay range from a job is common, but one from Netflix — as a flight attendant based in San Jose, California — varies pretty wildly.

Netflix is hiring a flight attendant, per CNBC , and the salary range for the role is $60,000 - $385,000, according to the job listing .

"As a Netflix Flight Attendant, you are expected to embrace our culture, which places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation," the job posting says.

Netflix, like other very large companies, has an aviation arm to coordinate and execute business-related travel. Per the company's 2022 proxy statement , top executives at the company, as well as their families, and guests, are allowed to use the company's aircraft for personal transportation.

Other people apparently involved with the company's flight operations are Jay Orwin, director of aviation , and Chad Brewer, aviation safety manager , according to LinkedIn profiles.

The job also involves being aware of potentially sensitive issues for the company or people who use its aircraft.

The ideal candidate must demonstrate "discretion," the listing says.

The job also requires someone to be able to "maintain and provision" a stockroom, handle flight attendant duties for a Super Midsize jet solo (around seven to nine seats), and assist with trips on a Gulfstream G550 jet, a plane intended for business travel.

The job's base in San Jose puts it about 15 minutes away from the company's headquarters in Los Gatos. The role reports to a Flight Attendant Manager.

People who apply for the position will also face a background check and a schedule that requires holidays and weekends. Flights will be international and domestic.

The company had a similarly large pay range on a job posting from a month ago, per LinkedIn , for an "Aircraft Maintenance Technician" for $50,000 to $380,000.

Glassdoor puts an estimate for a Delta Air Lines flight attendant at around $54,000.