West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Basketball Downs #14/20 East Stroudsburg 86-81

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.- Joshua Walker (Upper Marlboro, Md./Riverdale Baptist) had a career day, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds to help lead West Chester past #14/20 East Stroudsburg by an 86-81 final on Saturday evening. West Chester trailed only briefly this afternoon, finding itself behind for just 1:54 seconds...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Women Hit Season-High Score in Quad Meet at Towson

TOWSON, MD – West Chester University registered its season-high overall with a 192.475, highlighted by its season-best output on the uneven bars, in a quad meet at Towson University with University of New Hampshire and West Virginia University. West Chester scored a 48.300 on the uneven bars, topping West...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Basketball Set to Face #14/20 East Stroudsburg on Saturday Afternoon

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.- Following a comeback victory, which saw West Chester (11-5, 6-4) come from behind twice, including a comeback in the final two minutes of play, the Golden Rams have shifted their collective attention to #14/20 East Stroudsburg (14-2, 8-2) as the team's will renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Swimming and Diving Drops Senior Day Meet vs NYU

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester men's swimming and diving team returned to the pool for the second time in two days vs NYU on Saturday morning in its Senior Day meet. West Chester competed well throughout the afternoon, but NYU was able to edge out the Golden Rams for a 121-120 victory to conclude the regular season.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Track and Field Competes in Gotham Cup at Ocean Breeze; Hummel Sets New Indoor Program Record in Pole Vault

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.- Annika Hummel (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Mechanicsburg) set a new program record in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet to capture first place and improve upon her PSAC mark from earlier in the year to help lead the West Chester women's track and field team on Friday afternoon at the Gotham Cup at Ocean Breeze.
WEST CHESTER, PA

