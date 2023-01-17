Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl during local visit

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address.

“Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole world doesn’t revolve around Boise.”

In a room set up for nearly 50 people, Little met with five members of the press on the College of Eastern Idaho campus to talk about topics ranging from education funding to property taxes, to fentanyl outbreaks.

With much of the discussion being focused on education and with $330 million in additional funding going toward new education funding, Little said a majority of the money will go toward raising beginner teaching salary.

“ … For my entire career, the issue has always been being competitive with Wyoming, and if we are met with success in our proposal to the Legislature, our starting teacher pay will be above Wyoming for the first time that I can remember, as well as being competitive with all other surrounding states,” Little said.

In the starting days of his governorship, Little said Idaho was in the bottom 10 states for teacher pay. With the Legislature’s help this year he hopes to move it into the top 10.

“When I started, we were nowhere near as cash flush as we are today, but I increased teacher pay anyways, to send a message. Now we are hoping to add $6,300 more a year, equivalent to three years on the career ladder.”

The remainder of the new education funding is geared to make the Empowering Parents Program permanent and then focusing any additional resources toward school safety.

The conversation on education seamlessly transitioned to that of property taxes, though many of the overarching themes continued through the remainder of the meeting.

“Everybody talks about property taxes and I am just as concerned as everybody else, but there are a lot of solutions … and a lot of different ideas,” Little said. “I am hopeful that (the solutions) are something that is applicable all over the state.”

Little discussed his plan to put $120 million toward defraying local property taxes, also fulfilling the income tax reductions passed during the 2022 session, for which four out of five Idahoans voted in behalf of.

Little said that he understands that local school bonds have been an issue in surrounding districts and that Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and other local legislators are interested in what they can do with the $120 million to help lessen the property tax impact of supplemental levies and bonds on taxpayers.

“Anything we can do to help, lessens the property taxes of those who live in the area. Helping with teachers’ insurance is property tax relief, what we are doing in the water systems is property tax relief, what we are doing with the sewers is property tax relief, what we do with roads is property tax relief.”

Infrastructure was another main topic of the discussion, with conversations regarding the Snake River Aquifer and water curtailments taking up a large portion of the meeting.

Little said that while there is progress being made in many areas of infrastructure within the state, projects are costing more than anticipated, and in some areas, he is “rooting for God and the snow outside, because he has been more helpful than some of these projects.”

Little said that while it is expected to be a good snow year, officials cannot rely on one good year to fix the critical issues with water supply.

The final topic addressed was that of fentanyl and its effects on the state.

“I know that obviously everyone wants to be safe, and right as the Legislature was going on last year, my awareness of the fentanyl issue became higher and higher, so right as the Legislature was out last year, we went all around the state and had our ‘Esto Perpetua’ meetings,” Little said.

In early 2022, Little launched “Operation Esto Perpetua,” which formed two groups aimed at fighting drug trafficking. The groups hosted regional meetings to gather information about the issue and provide recommendations on how to address it.

The operation is named after the state’s motto.

The meetings were an opportunity for law enforcement, prosecutors, family members of impacted individuals and those in recovery to meet and discuss the outbreaks and what we could do to help the problem.

Little discussed crisis and recovery centers across the state, collecting information about smugglers at the border and targeting public awareness information to those most susceptible to addiction, whom Little said were the state’s youth.

“We want to get them there (recovery and crisis centers) quick, get them stabilized, get them turned around and then get them back with their families and their communities.”

The governor shared stories he had heard from families whose children had overdosed on the drug but didn’t even know the child was suffering with an addiction at all.

After dedicating money to all of the areas discussed above, Little said he is confident that after all of the spending, the rainy-day fund will still be full and state officials are forecasting a $200 million surplus at the end of the year and then for the next four consecutive years

“Anything we do on an ongoing basis … we know that if the economy stops or slows down, we can continue our initiatives into the future.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen internationally, I don’t know what’s going to happen nationally, I don’t know what’s going to happen regionally, all’s I know is that if there is a recession on any level … we are going to be better off in Idaho than other states … and if we have a significant enough recession, I think with our rainy-day fund and other funds, we won’t have to be worried about public safety, letting anyone out of prison or curtailing school back to three days a week … ”