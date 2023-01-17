Massachusetts Spends More On Lottery Than Any State But We Don’t Lose The Most. Another New England State Does

Read full article on original website
Related
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0