Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
Related
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Carly Pearce Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her First Grand Ole Opry Performance of 2023
When Carly Pearce started her career in Dollywood as a teenager, joining the Grand Ole Opry felt like a faraway dream. Then, in 2021 Dolly Parton, one of Carly’s heroes, invited her to become part of the family. Later that year, Trisha Yearwood inducted her into the Opry. Since then, Pearce has been a fixture on the hallowed stage. Earlier this week, she played the first of many 2023 Opry dates at the Ryman.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
C.J. Harris Dead: ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At 31
Another American Idol alum is gone far too soon. C.J. Harris died on Jan. 15 after seemingly suffering a heart attack at the age of 31, according to TMZ. A family member for the singer confirmed that C.J. was rushed to the hospital in Alabama, but did not survive. C.J....
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Needs ‘Help in the Wardrobe Department,’ Fans Say
Is this fan reaction just nitpicking? Or are the loudest voices in the online country music scene onto something about Miranda Lambert's handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin?
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Look Inside Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s $10M Nashville Home
It looks like Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are ready to tackle a new chapter in their lives. The "Wanted" singer and the NFL star have listed their Nashville home for $10.3 million, E!...
CMT
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party
Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”
These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maren Morris Apologizes on Behalf of Country Music to LGBTQ Community
Maren Morris is one of few country music artists that have overtly expressed their support for the LGBTQ+ community publicly. In fact, it’s her role as an ally to this community, and her outspokenness about it specifically, that has made her a target of attacks from other less supportive individuals within the industry. Most recently, Morris appeared as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she openly expressed her sympathies to LGBTQ+ individuals for her genre’s lack of empathy, support, and acknowledgment wholistically.
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Breaking Down Their Relationship Timeline
She's calling dibs! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes haven't confirmed their relationship status — but fans are already rooting for the rumored couple. The country singer and the Outer Banks star were first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. That same month, […]
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
Comments / 0