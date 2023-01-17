ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her First Grand Ole Opry Performance of 2023

When Carly Pearce started her career in Dollywood as a teenager, joining the Grand Ole Opry felt like a faraway dream. Then, in 2021 Dolly Parton, one of Carly’s heroes, invited her to become part of the family. Later that year, Trisha Yearwood inducted her into the Opry. Since then, Pearce has been a fixture on the hallowed stage. Earlier this week, she played the first of many 2023 Opry dates at the Ryman.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
CMT

Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party

Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”

These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Apologizes on Behalf of Country Music to LGBTQ Community

Maren Morris is one of few country music artists that have overtly expressed their support for the LGBTQ+ community publicly. In fact, it’s her role as an ally to this community, and her outspokenness about it specifically, that has made her a target of attacks from other less supportive individuals within the industry. Most recently, Morris appeared as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she openly expressed her sympathies to LGBTQ+ individuals for her genre’s lack of empathy, support, and acknowledgment wholistically.

