Bachelor In Paradise star Michelle Money gets engaged to golf pro Mike Weir

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The former Bachelor In Paradise star Michelle Money was over the moon after announcing her engagement to the professional golfer Mike Weir.

In a post from last week, the 42-year-old reality star beamed while getting a sweet kiss from Weir, 52, as she shared their engagement news .

'Mike and I are getting married!' she gushed in her caption, adding a ring emoji and a red heart.

She later revealed that they got engaged while visiting New Zealand , and Mike appeared to have played a round of golf while there.

'After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot!' Michelle continued. 'Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir! I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever!'

Michelle showed off her winning smile in her photos as she and Mike stood on a wooden deck overlooking a large body of water with picturesque mountains in the distance that framed the happy couple.

She looked luminous in a sleeveless white leopard-print dress that showcased her toned legs, while Mike opted for a more casual look with a dark polo shirt and pale aquamarine pants, along with black trainers.

The two celebrated with hearty glasses of red wine. After Mike gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek in one photo, she comically strolled up to him to clink glasses in another snap, while she raised her glass over her head in celebration in another.

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison was quick to share a message in the comments for the happy couple.

'Sending you two kids my love,' he wrote.

Ashley Iaconetti added, 'Yayyy!! Congratulations!!!' while the former bachelor Bob Guiney wrote, 'WOOOOHOOOOO!!!!!!! Congrats @michellemoney and @mweirsy!!!! Love hearing this news!!'

Over on his Instagram, Mike shared the same kiss photo while writing, 'I’m a lucky man! ❤️.'

In a short video Michelle shared of the trip, she and Mike could be seen golfing on multiple courses, and the Bachelor In Paradise star even got to hit a drive high in the mountains and well above the clouds.

'New Zealand has to be the most beautiful place on earth! Missing this special country!' she gushed, singling out, 'The food, the people, the wine, the golf, the amazing memories made with the greatest friends!'

She added that New Zealand was 'even more special now that Mike and I got engaged there!!!'

Michelle, a former hair stylist, has been dating Mike since 2016, two years after she appeared on Bachelor In Paradise.

Mike, who was born in Ontario, Canada, currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions circuit for pro golfers over 50.

He had the distinction of winning the 2003 Master's Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, earning his his iconic green jacket.

Michelle and Mike's engagement was announced just days before Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall proposed to his love Natalie Joy.

