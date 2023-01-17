ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

inforney.com

As egg prices go up, so do chicken sales in Denton

As the price of eggs is soaring nationwide, some residents in Denton County are finding other ways to get them — by purchasing their own chickens and harvesting their own eggs. This solution has led to an increase in chicken sales, and a local farm store in Denton is feeling the pressure.
DENTON, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
inforney.com

$45 million walkable mixed-use development headed to Corinth

A nearly 21-acre, $45 million mixed-use development is headed to Corinth later this year following a recent land purchase by Realty Capital Management LLC. Dubbed the “Parkway District,” the development will include an estimated 275 high-end multi-family residences and townhomes, 20,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and public green space with trails. The project is aimed at bringing a walkable community, complete with public amenities and entertainment spots, to the city. It’s expected to break ground in late 2023.
CORINTH, TX
fox4news.com

Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'

DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications

Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect

The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage

GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
GODLEY, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX

