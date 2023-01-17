Read full article on original website
As egg prices go up, so do chicken sales in Denton
As the price of eggs is soaring nationwide, some residents in Denton County are finding other ways to get them — by purchasing their own chickens and harvesting their own eggs. This solution has led to an increase in chicken sales, and a local farm store in Denton is feeling the pressure.
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
$45 million walkable mixed-use development headed to Corinth
A nearly 21-acre, $45 million mixed-use development is headed to Corinth later this year following a recent land purchase by Realty Capital Management LLC. Dubbed the “Parkway District,” the development will include an estimated 275 high-end multi-family residences and townhomes, 20,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and public green space with trails. The project is aimed at bringing a walkable community, complete with public amenities and entertainment spots, to the city. It’s expected to break ground in late 2023.
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications
Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
Grass fire destroys a barn in Collin County
The cause of a Collin County grass fire is still unclear as fire crews keep an eye out for flare-ups. The fire in a semi-rural area of Lucas burned a barn to the ground as winds gusting up to 25 miles-an-hour
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Report: Drivers hit average speed of 100+ mph just before deadly I-35W pileup
FORT WORTH, Texas - Federal investigators discovered drivers were going too fast just before a deadly pileup on an icy day in Fort Worth. It’s been nearly two years since that chain-reaction crash on an icy, elevated section of Interstate 35W. More than 130 vehicles were involved. Six people...
DPS: Dallas man who led authorities on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of marijuana
A Dallas man who led authorities on a pursuit Monday night was later arrested when he ran from police, who found 77 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on County Road 164 in Smith County, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
Police: Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman
A body discovered in Grand Prairie has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to be a missing Collin County woman named Kayla Kelley.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Possible storms Wednesday & cooler weather to end the week behind a cold front in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Warm weather is here to start the week before a cold front arrives mid-week with some chance for storms and cooler weather to end the week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Morning fog will be present in the...
