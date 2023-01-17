ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Trevor Lawrence freelanced on Jaguars' clutch 2-point conversion

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cAU4_0kI2jG6Z00

The Jacksonville Jaguars rolled the dice in more ways than one when they opted to go for two after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With a nine-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk, the Jaguars cut the Chargers’ lead to 30-26. After a penalty on Joey Bosa moved the Jaguars closer to the goal line, coach Doug Pederson decided to try to trim the lead down to two. It was a significant risk as Jacksonville would’ve needed a last-minute touchdown if it didn’t work.

It turns out that Trevor Lawrence made a risky decision in that moment too.

On Tuesday, the second-year quarterback revealed that his one-handed Michael Jordan-esque dive over the goal line for two points wasn’t the play call.

“Yeah, I did,” Lawrence told reporters with a laugh when asked if he freelanced on the play. “It was a play where I just saw the opportunity and I figured that’d be a lot easier. I didn’t feel like there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it.”

Lawrence, 23, said that Pederson wasn’t mad about the improvisation from his quarterback.

“He was pumped. If you make the play, you’re good.”

It’s not the first time Lawrence has gone off the script to make a play. In a December road game against the Tennessee Titans, the quarterback pulled the ball back from Travis Etienne Jr. on a play that was intended to go to the running back. Lawrence stiff-armed a Titans linebacker and scored the touchdown on his own.

“When you’re out there playing and you feel something — the coaching staff has trusted me to make plays,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence finished the regular season with five rushing touchdowns, fifth most in the NFL among quarterbacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defender makes transfer commitment

Among those who have opted to transfer from Michigan football, this is among the quietest. Yet, it’s one of the most logical decisions, in a way. Once a four-star recruit and a dual-athlete from Germany, Wolverines defensive lineman Julius Welschof saw his role change multiple times during his Ann Arbor tenure. He started as a defensive end before bulking up and becoming a defensive tackle. After seeing a considerable increase in time on the field in 2020, Welschof saw his role decline in 2021 and he slimmed down to become an edge rusher again. Yet, his role did not increase. Thus, he opted to transfer following the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Daniel Calhoun names his top schools

Four-star class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit Daniel Calhoun has named his top schools. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle received a scholarship offer from Kirby Smart and Georgia back when he was in the eighth grade. Daniel Calhoun’s top schools are Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, FSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State,...
ROSWELL, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn lineman expected to be hired by FCS program

Add another name to the long list of former Tigers who have ventured into the coaching profession. Devonte Danzey, who played guard and center for Auburn from 2013-15, is set to take his first assistant coaching job for a college football program. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3, Danzey is expected to be hired by Abilene Christian of the Football Championship Subdivision.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy