Colorado State

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Gorgeous Rock Glaciers Can Be Found in Colorado

When envisioning a glacier, the first image that comes to mind might be a large, icy mass in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. But some of the world's most spectacular rock glaciers can actually be found right here in Colorado - 3,500 of them to be exact!. According to...
COLORADO STATE
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
COLORADO STATE
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
Colorado: Our Pup-Perfect State Doesn’t Rank No. 1?

Raise your hand if you spoil your dog. OK, now that we all have our hands raised, let's talk about it. Turns out, living in Colorado makes it that much easier to spoil our furry, ball-loving, tail-wagging, drooly mess, bark-boxed four-legged friends. A new study has placed Colorado as "the...
COLORADO STATE
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado

Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
COLORADO STATE
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200

Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
COLORADO STATE
Windsor, CO
