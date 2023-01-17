Read full article on original website
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
This Tasty Taco Truck on North College is a Big Favorite in Fort Collins
North College in Fort Colllins has a lot of great places to check out, including movies at The Lyric, bowling and bands at 830 North, and some of the best tacos in town. There's just something about a great taco: The flavor, the spice, the "crunch." When you add in "authentic Mexican" to the equation, you'd better jump in the car and head north.
Gorgeous Rock Glaciers Can Be Found in Colorado
Gorgeous Rock Glaciers Can Be Found in Colorado

When envisioning a glacier, the first image that comes to mind might be a large, icy mass in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. But some of the world's most spectacular rock glaciers can actually be found right here in Colorado - 3,500 of them to be exact!
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
New Study Names Colorado's Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier

Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins

The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless.
Ex Bronco Kills Colorado Mountain Lion And People Are Freaking Out
Ex Bronco Kills Colorado Mountain Lion And People Are Freaking Out

A former Denver Broncos great, and Super Bowl 50 Champion is back in the news, but this time his trophy is a huge Colorado Mountain Lion, and some people aren't too amused. Retired Denver Broncos Player Hunts Colorado Mountain Lion. Being born and growing up in Colorado my entire life,
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way

For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now

Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Colorado: Our Pup-Perfect State Doesn’t Rank No. 1?
Colorado: Our Pup-Perfect State Doesn't Rank No. 1?

Raise your hand if you spoil your dog. OK, now that we all have our hands raised, let's talk about it. Turns out, living in Colorado makes it that much easier to spoil our furry, ball-loving, tail-wagging, drooly mess, bark-boxed four-legged friends. A new study has placed Colorado as "the
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month

The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado's Phantom Canyon?

Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?

The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
