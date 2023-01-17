ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The new government in Sweden: lifting the reservation on NATO bases

SÄLEN (VG) Sweden’s new bourgeois government moved away from the reservations of the Social Democrats about not wanting to allow foreign bases in Sweden, when the country becomes a NATO member. Sweden’s new defense minister Pall Johnson told VG that base policy would be discussed internally in Sweden...
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Send Mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

MOSCOW/TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct...
AFP

Ukraine war's shadow hangs over Cyprus church

When the Greek-Orthodox Church of Cyprus enthroned its new leader this month, one bishop stayed away in silent protest over a dispute sparked by the Ukraine war.   Relations have been frosty since the Cyprus church in 2020 sided with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which was recognised by the global church leader, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash

Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
The Associated Press

NATO surveillance planes temporarily deployed to Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest, from where they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System planes landed...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN 13-19, 2023 From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
BBC

Ukraine war: Serbia uproar over Wagner mercenaries recruiting for Russia

A Russian news video claiming to show Serbian "volunteers" training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has prompted outrage in Serbia, exposing its complex relationship with Moscow. Russia's Wagner mercenary group made the Serbian-language videos to encourage recruitment for the war. Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, reacted angrily on national...
US News and World Report

UK, Poland, Others Pledge to Pursue 'Unprecedented' Military Support for Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of nine nations including Britain, Poland and the Netherlands on Thursday pledged to pursue providing an "unprecedented set of donations" including main battle tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. "We commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including...
Bay News 9

Germany pressed on tanks for Ukraine; Kyiv airs frustration

BERLIN (AP) — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion. Since the U.K. announced last week that...
France 24

Send in the tanks? NATO, Russia and the next phase of Ukraine war

Russia's cruise missile strike on an apartment building far from any strategic target sends calling cards to both Ukraine and its NATO allies. We ask about the consequences of the Dnipro attack, both domestically and among member states of the Alliance. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, NATO has upped its support for Kyiv in increments.

