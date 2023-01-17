Read full article on original website
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
brytfmonline.com
The new government in Sweden: lifting the reservation on NATO bases
SÄLEN (VG) Sweden’s new bourgeois government moved away from the reservations of the Social Democrats about not wanting to allow foreign bases in Sweden, when the country becomes a NATO member. Sweden’s new defense minister Pall Johnson told VG that base policy would be discussed internally in Sweden...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan says
ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Send Mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border
MOSCOW/TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct...
Serbia asks Russia to end recruitment of its people for Ukraine war
BELGRADE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
Europe's warm winter is robbing Putin of a trump card
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, one question has troubled European governments more than almost any other: What happens if Moscow turns off the gas?
Ukraine war's shadow hangs over Cyprus church
When the Greek-Orthodox Church of Cyprus enthroned its new leader this month, one bishop stayed away in silent protest over a dispute sparked by the Ukraine war. Relations have been frosty since the Cyprus church in 2020 sided with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which was recognised by the global church leader, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
Bulgaria secretly supplied Ukraine fuel and ammunition in early months of war
Bulgaria, one of the poorest EU members and long perceived as pro-Moscow, helped Ukraine survive Russia’s early onslaught by secretly supplying it with large amounts of desperately needed diesel and ammunition, the politicians responsible have said. The former Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov and finance minister Assen Vassilev said...
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
NATO surveillance planes temporarily deployed to Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest, from where they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System planes landed...
msn.com
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
As NATO countries continues to press Germany to green light sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, something it has so far been unwilling to do, Poland has suggested that it may take matters into its own hands. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that his country might send the...
San Diego Union-Tribune
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN 13-19, 2023 From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Davos 2023: Lithuania sees tank deliveries to Ukraine, pushes for more support
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lithuania's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was confident that main battle tanks would be delivered to Ukraine but the West still needed to do more to ensure Kyiv won the war against Russia.
BBC
Ukraine war: Serbia uproar over Wagner mercenaries recruiting for Russia
A Russian news video claiming to show Serbian "volunteers" training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has prompted outrage in Serbia, exposing its complex relationship with Moscow. Russia's Wagner mercenary group made the Serbian-language videos to encourage recruitment for the war. Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, reacted angrily on national...
Davos 2023: Finland hopes Turkish minister's U.S. trip will boost its NATO membership bid
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Finland said on Tuesday it hoped that Turkey's foreign minister's trip to the United States this week would bring positive impetus for it and Sweden's bids to join NATO, which have been held up as they lack backing from Turkey and Hungary.
US News and World Report
UK, Poland, Others Pledge to Pursue 'Unprecedented' Military Support for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - A group of nine nations including Britain, Poland and the Netherlands on Thursday pledged to pursue providing an "unprecedented set of donations" including main battle tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. "We commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including...
Nato allies pledge more arms for Ukraine, Germany holds out on tanks
KYIV/BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine on Thursday and some promised to send the tanks Kyiv has requested if Berlin agrees, but Germany gave no sign of lifting a veto on deliveries it fears would provoke Moscow.
Bay News 9
Germany pressed on tanks for Ukraine; Kyiv airs frustration
BERLIN (AP) — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion. Since the U.K. announced last week that...
France 24
Send in the tanks? NATO, Russia and the next phase of Ukraine war
Russia's cruise missile strike on an apartment building far from any strategic target sends calling cards to both Ukraine and its NATO allies. We ask about the consequences of the Dnipro attack, both domestically and among member states of the Alliance. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, NATO has upped its support for Kyiv in increments.
