DOG DOG
3d ago
Ask Sharpton and Jackson about the Wealth Gap they Created by Using Race as a Tool for Wealth..The Gap can be Filled by Getting Off the Government Tit and Get a Job Like Everybody Else..Talk is Cheap when Statements of Gaps (of Any Kind) due to Lack of Will is Bringing Back Segregation by Your Own Words and Methods..
7
Guy Sloan
3d ago
I say if you want generational wealth work hard your whole life save the money and invest it frugally and give it all to your children when you die
4
Related
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
WATCH: The View host says Martin Luther King Jr. was a 'radical' who wanted 'reparations'
According to The View's Sunny Hostin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a "radical" who believed in the redistribution of wealth and reparations for black people.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
Essence
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
Sellers calls out DeSantis administration for blocking African American studies course
The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is blocking a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies. CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and Republican strategist David Urban join CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
Bakersfield Now
Outrage over MLK award given to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On January 16, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual community awards breakfast celebration in East Bakersfield. The awards are meant to recognize leaders in the community that exemplify Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. This year among the award recipients was the...
WATCH: Alveda King says Biden 'should put his actions, and his money, and his heart where his mouth is'
Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King said President Joe Biden’s speech in honor of the holiday that recognizes her uncle was the opposite of what he actually does.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta until his assassination.
What Grant's battlefield promotion 137 years after his death says about race in America today
Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
First Black Woman To Run for US President, Led Battle to Free Angela Davis, Passes Away
She lived her life as an activist, and now she rests in peace. Charlene Mitchell, the first Black woman to attempt U.S. presidency in the White House in 1968, has reportedly died at age 92. According to The New York Times, Mitchell died on Dec. 14 in a Manhattan nursing...
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Americans see Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero now, but that wasn't the case during his lifetime
The fact that King is now beloved and has a national holiday commemorating his birthday wasn't something that during his lifetime appeared would obviously happen. During the 1960s, King was a very divisive figure.
Sunny Hostin Says Black vs. White Economic Equality Will Take '200 Years'
Speaking on 'The View' on Monday, Hostin discussed reparations as she said that "this country was built on the backs of Black people for free."
