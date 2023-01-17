Read full article on original website
610KONA
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Could Tri-Cities become home to an aerospace industrial center?
Pasco also gets millions to support Darigold’s new $600 million plant.
FOX 11 and 41
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
FOX 11 and 41
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
pnwag.net
CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching
The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
nbcrightnow.com
Shed burns in Columbia Park
Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Here’s what’s proposed for Tri-Cities’ next major hiking trail. Tell planners what you think
Work on 5+ miles of new hiking trails could start as soon as late spring.
Yakima Valley leaders share concerns over juvenile crime with Rep. Newhouse
YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities working in and around Yakima Valley schools are concerned about juvenile crime and are asking for Rep. Dan Newhouse’s help to fund programs that are working to make kids safer. “There are kids that fall through the cracks here,” Newhouse said. “There are still a lot of kids that don’t have someone told look up to...
610KONA
Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?
One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
MultiCare Health System Acquires Yakima Hospital Changes Name
MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the company. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital. Big improvements and investments will be made in...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students
YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
phswasco.com
Tri-Cities Country Mercantile
The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
nbcrightnow.com
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
