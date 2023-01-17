ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

610KONA

Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Mysterious radar returns explained

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
BENTON CITY, WA
pnwag.net

CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching

The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shed burns in Columbia Park

Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe

The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?

One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
BOARDMAN, OR
94.5 KATS

MultiCare Health System Acquires Yakima Hospital Changes Name

MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the company. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital. Big improvements and investments will be made in...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students

YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
YAKIMA, WA
phswasco.com

Tri-Cities Country Mercantile

The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA

