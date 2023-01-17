Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
WKBW-TV
Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Sabres create Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to benefit pediatric cancer patients
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ryan Miller’s place in Sabres’ lore was recognized Thursday night when his No. 30 was retired and raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center upon Miller’s induction to the team’s Hall of Fame. The goaltending great’s off-ice contributions to Western New York also were acknowledged by the creation of the Ryan […]
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With snow and cold temperatures forecast for Buffalo and WNY Friday, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Thursday evening and Friday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Winners of “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
With more than 3,100 names submitted, 40 snowplows will bear the top-voted names of the contest.
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as "an inspiration." Hochul added that she let him know "the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery," and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
buffalorising.com
Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street
Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
Buffalo Water customers without fluoride for nearly a decade, report shows
Tucked inside a Buffalo Water report is a troubling statistic. City residents have not had fluoride in their water for eight years.
wutv29.com
Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Buffalo man is facing up to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run that happened more than five years ago. Yesterday, a jury found 36-year-old D’Mario Caesar guilty of striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo back in July 2017. The victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, passed away due to his injuries at Erie County Medical Center. Caesar will be sentenced in March and is behind bars without bail.
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
Buffalo to resume adding fluoride to water after report exposed suspension of practice
Buffalo water officials says after an eight year absence, fluoride will be added to the city’s drinking water supply. That was a surprise to one area dentist.
Williamsville man indicted for West Side clinic shooting
Police say on Nov. 10, Jeremy Griffin allegedly shot a woman with a rifle inside her apartment on Pennsylvania Street in the City of Buffalo.
wbfo.org
Theater Talk: On MLK Day weekend, MusicalFare and Theatre of Youth each began runs of entertaining shows. One for adults and one for kids.
For MLK Day weekend Anthony and Peter saw a musical about iconic Black singer, Billie Holliday, in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, and a musical based on the children's book THE SNOWY DAY by Ezra Jack Keats, groundbreaking in its day (1962) for having a Black child as the hero of the story. See the listings below.
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
