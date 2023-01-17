ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"That's something manmade": Possible coyote-wolf hybrid spotted in Shingle Springs area

SHINGLE SPRINGS — What appears to have been a hybrid coyote and wolf, or a coywolf, was spotted in the Shingle Springs area.Images show the animal close to a mobile home park at midday last week. "It walked away slowly, looking back every few seconds, and then it darted in the bush," Ben Wilson said.Wilson is an employee at the mobile home park and was surprised by the animal's size."It didn't look like any coyote I've ever seen and it was up to my chest. I'm 5'8" and it was up to my stomach," he said.And where there is one,...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tens of thousands in cash allegedly stolen from salon owner's car

OAKLAND - A salon owner says she lost "tens of thousands of dollars in cash" when a thief broke into her car in Oakland. A surveillance video shows a man that the salon owner believes broke into her Infiniti as she got coffee from a Starbucks in the Montclair village neighborhood earlier this month.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained

(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
SFGate

P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall

Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sad but powerful reunion for victims held 34 years after Stockton schoolyard massacre

STOCKTON – In times of trauma, a community comes together. That's what Stockton has shown time and again.On Tuesday, they stood united in song remembering a painful day that many shared together more than three decades ago."I had nightmare after nightmare. My parents told me I was screaming at night," said Elizabeth Pha, a former student at Cleveland Elementary School. Elizabeth Pha and Jake Sar were only 8 years old when five fellow students were shot and killed at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton on January 17, 1989. Thirty others, including teachers, were hurt. Now, 34 years to the...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding

TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary."It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said."There was a retention basin that...
TRACY, CA

