Natomas residents mourning loss of community book store Barnes & Nobles
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Barnes & Nobles book store located in Natomas at The Promenade shopping center is set to close Jan. 22, according to a company spokesperson. "We have truly loved serving this community for the past 17 years and would have loved to continue doing so for many more," the spokesperson said.
Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long
SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party. Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
Sol Blume R&B, soul and hip-hop festival to return to Sacramento in April
The Sol Blume music festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento for two days in April, organizers said on Tuesday. Sol Blume welcomed about 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park last year for the R&B, soul and hip-hop festival. The festival plans its return on April 29 and 30 and...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
Willy Wonka gets new ears: Dog who lost ears in attack has crocheted ears now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rescue dog in California now has a new set of ears that could be the key to finding a new home. Willy Wonka is a Bulldog-Terrier Pit Bull mix who was attacked by a pack of dogs while his owner was away. “The neighboring dogs...
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
"That's something manmade": Possible coyote-wolf hybrid spotted in Shingle Springs area
SHINGLE SPRINGS — What appears to have been a hybrid coyote and wolf, or a coywolf, was spotted in the Shingle Springs area.Images show the animal close to a mobile home park at midday last week. "It walked away slowly, looking back every few seconds, and then it darted in the bush," Ben Wilson said.Wilson is an employee at the mobile home park and was surprised by the animal's size."It didn't look like any coyote I've ever seen and it was up to my chest. I'm 5'8" and it was up to my stomach," he said.And where there is one,...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Dog with history of attacking does it again; latest victim is child
A dog with a history of attacking and biting has done it again. This time an eight-year-old girl was bit multiple times right outside her home in Martinez. The latest attack has residents demanding action to keep the neighborhood safe.
Puffy's Thrift Mercantile in Stockton
Rob and Grace Quaschnick ("The Q's) own Puffy's Thrift Mercantile on the Miracle Mile in Stockton. They join Tina to show us around!
Tens of thousands in cash allegedly stolen from salon owner's car
OAKLAND - A salon owner says she lost "tens of thousands of dollars in cash" when a thief broke into her car in Oakland. A surveillance video shows a man that the salon owner believes broke into her Infiniti as she got coffee from a Starbucks in the Montclair village neighborhood earlier this month.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall
Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Pitbull attacks for third time, neighbors call for dog to be euthanized
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull that was placed on a potentially dangerous animal list last fall after attacking two different adults, bit an 8-year-old girl outside her home in Martinez and has now been quarantined at the pound. The dog, named Spot, belongs to a neighbor of Heather Silva and...
Sad but powerful reunion for victims held 34 years after Stockton schoolyard massacre
STOCKTON – In times of trauma, a community comes together. That's what Stockton has shown time and again.On Tuesday, they stood united in song remembering a painful day that many shared together more than three decades ago."I had nightmare after nightmare. My parents told me I was screaming at night," said Elizabeth Pha, a former student at Cleveland Elementary School. Elizabeth Pha and Jake Sar were only 8 years old when five fellow students were shot and killed at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton on January 17, 1989. Thirty others, including teachers, were hurt. Now, 34 years to the...
National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding
TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary."It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said."There was a retention basin that...
