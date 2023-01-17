SHINGLE SPRINGS — What appears to have been a hybrid coyote and wolf, or a coywolf, was spotted in the Shingle Springs area.Images show the animal close to a mobile home park at midday last week. "It walked away slowly, looking back every few seconds, and then it darted in the bush," Ben Wilson said.Wilson is an employee at the mobile home park and was surprised by the animal's size."It didn't look like any coyote I've ever seen and it was up to my chest. I'm 5'8" and it was up to my stomach," he said.And where there is one,...

