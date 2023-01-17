Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Turlock Expo this weekend!
The Turlock Expo takes place this weekend, it's a fundraiser for the Spiritual Center of Turlock! The Expo offers a wide variety of unique items and services, including aura cameras, henna designs, prayers to wear, holistic healers, psychic readers, massage, handmade jewelry, crystals, food , and free lectures!
