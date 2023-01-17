ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turlock Expo this weekend!

The Turlock Expo takes place this weekend, it's a fundraiser for the Spiritual Center of Turlock! The Expo offers a wide variety of unique items and services, including aura cameras, henna designs, prayers to wear, holistic healers, psychic readers, massage, handmade jewelry, crystals, food , and free lectures!

