I was very sad to hear that Ann Nichols, who taught at the ASU school of social work here in Tucson and was an activist for a number of causes, passed away this week. I barely knew Ann when her late husband and my father shared an office in the Capitol while serving in the legislature. I got to know her and the family after that. It wasn’t long before Ann suggested that I pursue my Masters degree. I was never a very good student, and I always figured a graduate degree would never be within my reach. She never doubted me and encouraged me from day one. On my worst days, when self doubt entered my mind, she was there to remind me I could do it. I received my Masters and I knew it was her words of approval that got me there.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO