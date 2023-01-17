ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Death Row Inmate James Dellinger Passes Away at Nashville Prison

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPK9l_0kI2R6MI00

NASHVILLE – Death row inmate James Dellinger has passed away of apparent natural causes.

Dellinger, 71, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:58 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was sentenced to death in 1996 for First Degree Murder in Blount County.

The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
