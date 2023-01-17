Read full article on original website
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Vinnie’s expands, adds theme nights to draw in crowds
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 19, 2023) — Any conversation about upcoming local shows or open mic nights is likely to include Vinnie’s Bar & Grill, especially considering this 20-year-old business is now Concord’s only venue for local music. Dalton Parker opened the downtown staple in March 2002. From...
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
sonomamag.com
Kapu Tiki Bar Opening in Petaluma
After what seems like a hundred years (OK, maybe just since last June), Petaluma tiki bar Kapu has finally opened to the public. Owner Michael Richardson is a longtime tiki bartender and co-author of “Liquid Vacation.” Chef Mike Lutz will helm the kitchen, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes. The bar has been outfitted with a mashup of faux Polynesian, midcentury, Indian Jones-meets-Blackbeard decor that will perfectly match the tropical drink that will set you on your seat after two sips.
sfstandard.com
10 Places To Drink This Trending French Aperitif
These days, it seems like the best place to find your go-to drink is on television. In October, House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy had cocktailians bubbling about the Negroni Sbagliato. With the release of the second season of The White Lotus, we shifted our collective attention to the aperol spritz. Now, as the self-described “booze columnist” Jason Wilson wrote in a recent installment of his Substack, Everyday Drinking, the cocktail du jour is the Kir Royale, thanks to the new season of the expat rom-com Emily in Paris.
Eater
Now We Know Who’s Taking Over the Nick’s Crispy Taco Space
It was just at the end of December that Nick’s Crispy Tacos in Russian Hill announced the business would give up the ghost, closing on December 28. Now we know who’s going to take over that fishy, fabled corner on Broadway and Polk streets. The San Francisco Business Times reports hotel and restaurant developers Frame Ventures is taking over the space at 1500 Broadway, recently applying for a liquor license.
sfstandard.com
New Film Examines Rose Pak’s ‘Incredible Power’ in San Francisco
After six years of making, a new documentary about the late Chinatown activist Rose Pak is set to debut in coming months. The film’s production team announced the milestone at a screening for the trailer hosted Wednesday night in San Francisco. Named “Rally,” the documentary explores Pak’s activism by...
sfstandard.com
Jamaican Pastry Caterer Opens SF Brick-and-Mortar
Peaches Patties, a Jamaican diasporic kitchen known for its flavorful and spicy pastries, is opening a permanent storefront at San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace on Friday, Jan. 20. Named in honor of chef and owner Shani Jones’ Kingston-born mother, whose friends and family called Peaches, the catering company-turned-restaurant is...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Only Georgian Restaurant Is a Love Letter Written on Cheesy Bread
For decades, North Beach and Chinatown have been adjacent dining destinations for pizza and dumplings. Next month, Cheeseboat opens at Grant and Columbus avenues, offering the best of both culinary worlds. The twist? It’s neither Italian nor Chinese; San Francisco’s only Georgian restaurant will bring a taste of the Black Sea and the Caucasus to this diverse neighborhood.
sfstandard.com
Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?
It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
35 San Francisco Events To Put On Your 2023 Calendar
A new year has started and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for San Francisco. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best exhibitions, events, festivals, parades, and concerts coming up in 2023. For events with no date yet announced, we’ve put the month they usually occur in so you can be on the lookout. Grab your calendar and jot down your favorites! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023 along with their opening or closing dates. Discover more in our running list of current and upcoming SF museum exhibitions. This list shows SF museums and gardens currently offering free admission days to the general public. Many museums including the Exploratorium and Academy of Sciences also take part in Museums for All, which gives free or reduced admission to low-income visitors, or Discover and Go, which gives free admission to visitors with an SF Public Library card.
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
7x7.com
Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.
Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
sfstandard.com
Pop-Ups and New Spots To Ring in Lunar New Year, Tet and Seollal
The Year of the Rabbit is hopping our way, symbolizing longevity, peace and prosperity in the Chinese lunar calendar. Lunar New Year weekend coincides with Tet, or the Vietnamese New Year, as well as Seollal, the Korean New Year. Lucky for us in the Bay, several pop-ups and new restaurants plan to open their doors in time to celebrate.
Paradise Post
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain ‘hits us in the bottom line’
If you’ve noticed local oysters missing from Bay Area restaurant menus recently, you can blame the rain. While the parade of storms over the past few weeks has been a boon to the area’s water supply, it’s been less than beneficial for Tomales Bay oyster farms. That’s because during periods of significant rainfall, oyster farms have to stop harvesting, as required by the California Department of Public Health.
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
Ribbon cutting planned for Little Buddha Lounge in Richmond
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Little Buddha Lounge, an oxygen bar and salt tavern geared towards holistic healing therapies. The community is invited to wear all black (requested, not mandatory) to the event set for 3 p.m. at...
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
Comments / 1