A new year has started and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for San Francisco. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best exhibitions, events, festivals, parades, and concerts coming up in 2023. For events with no date yet announced, we’ve put the month they usually occur in so you can be on the lookout. Grab your calendar and jot down your favorites! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023 along with their opening or closing dates. Discover more in our running list of current and upcoming SF museum exhibitions. This list shows SF museums and gardens currently offering free admission days to the general public. Many museums including the Exploratorium and Academy of Sciences also take part in Museums for All, which gives free or reduced admission to low-income visitors, or Discover and Go, which gives free admission to visitors with an SF Public Library card.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO