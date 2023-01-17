Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
CNET
Best Online Tools for Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons has been around for decades, but the internet has kicked off a D&D renaissance, breathing new life and new players into the world's best-known tabletop RPG. Shows like Critical Role and Dimension 20 have introduced more people to the game, and online video chat apps have made it easier to pull a D&D group together. There are plenty of D&D tools that allow you to play the game online, but it can be a chore to go through each one and understand what it offers, what it doesn't and how easy it is to use.
Ars Technica
D&D maker still wants to revoke earlier versions of “open” gaming license
Dungeons and Dragons (D&D)-maker Wizards of the Coast's (WotC) latest attempt to update its decades-old Open Gaming License (OGL) still includes the controversial statement that "the Open Game License 1.0a is no longer an authorized license." The news comes after the company's first attempt to draft an OGL update with similar language (and other controversial changes) was met with widespread fan outrage and alienation from the creator community.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for the Week Revealed, Ubisoft Giving Away Rayman Raving Rabbids
Epic Games Store has revealed that it is giving away Epistory – Typing Chronicles this week. It is a typing game where you solve puzzles and fight enemies. The game is set in an open fantasy world where players take on the role of a girl. Epistory – Typing...
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Collider
WizKids Introduces 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Merch Line
The iconic monsters of Dungeons & Dragons are getting some love ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves later this year. WizKids, a company well-known for their high-quality miniatures and sets for tabletop gaming, revealed a set of figures to tie in with the film's release including the Owlbear, Gelatinous Cube, Mimic, Displacer Beast, and a mystery creature. In addition, they've also joined forces with Kidrobot to adapt the film's monsters into plush form featuring the four beasts mentioned above as well as Themberchaud the Red Dragon.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
game-news24.com
World Of Warcraft Classic is opening the doors of Ulduar in their secrets
As Secrets of Ulduar launches Wrath of the Lich King, Blizzard Entertainment made a huge raid for World Of Warcraft slayers and reordered an epic raid. Since the first release was completely new, this is the raid that is the much-anticipated one, built in a modern version of the Classic, as well as the original version of the one who came out last. The server is well, the result is a much darker look. We took a good look at everything you should expect, the release trailer and the handy little guide to watch while you download it.
All the times Ubisoft has said that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development
15 years of answers to the question "Is Beyond Good & Evil 2 real?"
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Pushes Back on One D&D Survey, D&D Beyond Rumors
Current and former Dungeons & Dragons design team members spoke out alongside the official D&D Beyond account to push back on a number of rumors involving the future of D&D Beyond and how the One D&D surveys are conducted. Yesterday, the DnD_Shorts Twitter account shared a paraphrased email from an alleged Wizards of the Coast staffer who claimed that the D&D design team did not read the feedback sections in surveys. The emails even included a supposed quote from a senior designer who said that they they don't care about feedback and proceeded to disparage the customer feedback. You can see a screenshot of the email (DnD_Shorts' tweet has since been deleted) down below:
