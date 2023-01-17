ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!

Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
No. 4 Huskies Take Down No. 3 Denver, Gophers Top Michigan in OT

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey and women's basketball teams, Gopher hockey teams, St. Ben's hockey team, as well as the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen all claimed Friday victories, while the SCSU men's basketball and women's hockey teams both fell to open the weekend. On Saturday, the Gopher women's basketball team will visit Purdue, the St. John's hockey and basketball teams will return to action, the St. Ben's basketball team will visit Augsburg, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Rockets, and the Wild will take on the Panthers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Kirill Kaprizov Makes Minnesota Wild History

The Minnesota Wild may have lost the game last night to the Carolina Hurricanes, but no one can deny that amazing number 97, Kirill Kaprizov nabbed his 100th goal. Kaprizov is the very first player in the franchise history of the Minnesota Wild to ever reach 100 points. He had already beaten the record of 84 points that had previously been headed by Marian Gaborik, who spent 8 seasons with the Minnesota Wild.
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
