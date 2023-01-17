Read full article on original website
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
Lineup Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has finalized this year's Dancing With Our Stars line-up. Six community star dancers will be paired with a professional partner for a chance to win up to $15,000 for a nonprofit of their choice. This year's dancers include:. Community Star,...
Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!
Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
New Minnesotan Asking For Help with a Rude Neighbor. Got Good Advice?
Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
No. 4 Huskies Take Down No. 3 Denver, Gophers Top Michigan in OT
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey and women's basketball teams, Gopher hockey teams, St. Ben's hockey team, as well as the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen all claimed Friday victories, while the SCSU men's basketball and women's hockey teams both fell to open the weekend. On Saturday, the Gopher women's basketball team will visit Purdue, the St. John's hockey and basketball teams will return to action, the St. Ben's basketball team will visit Augsburg, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Rockets, and the Wild will take on the Panthers.
Drivers In St. Cloud Are Pulled Over More This Month Than Any Other
Since the pandemic, there is one month that seems to be the time in which St. Cloud Police are focusing on traffic safety more so than any other month. The month that has seen the most traffic stops since 2021 is August. You can go back and see all of...
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Kirill Kaprizov Makes Minnesota Wild History
The Minnesota Wild may have lost the game last night to the Carolina Hurricanes, but no one can deny that amazing number 97, Kirill Kaprizov nabbed his 100th goal. Kaprizov is the very first player in the franchise history of the Minnesota Wild to ever reach 100 points. He had already beaten the record of 84 points that had previously been headed by Marian Gaborik, who spent 8 seasons with the Minnesota Wild.
How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym
It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
Local Libraries Offer “Binge Box” For Movie Fans
As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night. The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can...
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
