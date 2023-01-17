Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
5 Local Organizations to Help Your Side Hustle Become the Next Amazon
So you were one of those maniacs who actually worked on themselves and/or improved your life during the lockdown? You watched a couple of Youtube videos on candle making, started moving inventory online and at your cute little stand at the Farmer’s Market, and now you’re ready to go legit? That’s a lot buddy. Do you even know where to start? FINE, I’ll do the work FOR YOU GEEZ.
Conserve Water! Here’s the Top 3 Biggest Abusers in Texas Homes
The City of Wichita Falls Public Information Office just posted a video regarding indoor water usage and how it breaks down in the average home, and it's a banger! The entire video, which I've attached at the bottom of this article, is only around 90 seconds, but it's full of great information, an intoxicating music bed, and some nice visuals.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
Boy, 4, tests positive for oxycodone, drug paraphernalia found in toybox, mom arrested
According to the affidavit, evidence was provided to WCSO deputies that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the mother's room, as well as the 4-year-old child's room, including in his toybox.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 1