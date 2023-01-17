Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message
It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland and 'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai Amid His Divorce
Brittany Snow's ex has been spotted with another woman. Shortly after the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Page Six reports he was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall, in Dubai. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the Netflix stars at Wavehouse, an...
Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'
Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there. On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.
Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School
Kim Kardashian dropped in on a class at Harvard Business School on Friday and delivered a two-hour seminar that really impressed students. According to NBC4 Boston, the SKIMS founder spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes while delivering a direct-to-consumer seminar, which was also attended by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. Kardashian said the class was called HBS Moving Beyond DTC and that the class assignment "was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challengees and our greatest wins."
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)
With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds
Jeremy Renner may have 30-plus broken bones, but his sense of humor remains intact. And fans can thank Chris Evans for helping confirm as much. Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star took to social media to share a health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady Made Her 'Weak in the Knees' on '80 For Brady' Set (Exclusive)
The cast of 80 For Brady are living legends in their own right, but even they can get a little starstruck from time to time!. and Sally Field sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner this week to dish all about their upcoming film -- and the major football star at the center of it all.
Buffy and Spike! Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites With Co-Star James Marsters on the Red Carpet
Buffy and Spike together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters had a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion on Thursday as the former co-stars posed together on the red carpet for Gellar's new Paramount + series, Wolf Pack. The 60-year-old actor -- who played bad boy vampire Spike on the...
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union isn't backing down in the face of criticism -- and has some advice for her critics, who are slamming recent comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. Union stunned on the carpet at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told --...
'Chicago Fire': Taylor Kinney Taking Leave of Absence for Personal Matter
Taylor Kinney is stepping away from Chicago Fire. The longtime star of the NBC firefighter drama is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, a source close to production confirms to ET. Details surrounding the circumstances around his departure were not provided. Kinney has played Kelly...
