Philadelphia, PA

Hold the Relish…

Hold the Relish…

Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
ELKINS PARK, PA
wmmr.com

Jerry Blavat, The Geator, The Boss With The Hot Sauce, Has Passed Away

Legendary DJ, Philadelphia icon, Rock ‘n Roll pioneer, and dear friend of the WMMR Family, Jerry Blavat, has died at the age of 82. 6ABC reported that he was placed on hospice and died at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital at 3:45am this morning. The news broke hours after rumors spread on social media that he had already passed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
tmpresale.com

Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Delco

The Stargate Diner in Ridley Park, PA serves good food at reasonable prices and a surprisingly good pulled pork sandwich. Customers appreciate the friendly service and affordable prices. It is one of the most popular diners in the area. Pulled Pork at Stargate Diner in Ridley Park PA. The menu...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

