Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Related
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
This weekend in Philly: A giant hoagie-cutting, Tattoo Arts Festival and more
Celebrate High Street Hoagies’ grand opening with free swag. The Tattoo Arts Festival is back at the Convention Center. And if you still need to recycle your Christmas tree, we know the goats for the job. Plan your weekend with The KYW To-Do List.
Jerry Blavat, Philadelphia’s ‘Geator with the Heater,’ dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, a Philadelphia radio institution known for more than 60 years around the region as the “Geator with the Heater,” has died. He was 82.
glensidelocal.com
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
wmmr.com
Jerry Blavat, The Geator, The Boss With The Hot Sauce, Has Passed Away
Legendary DJ, Philadelphia icon, Rock ‘n Roll pioneer, and dear friend of the WMMR Family, Jerry Blavat, has died at the age of 82. 6ABC reported that he was placed on hospice and died at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital at 3:45am this morning. The news broke hours after rumors spread on social media that he had already passed.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
tmpresale.com
Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Delco
The Stargate Diner in Ridley Park, PA serves good food at reasonable prices and a surprisingly good pulled pork sandwich. Customers appreciate the friendly service and affordable prices. It is one of the most popular diners in the area. Pulled Pork at Stargate Diner in Ridley Park PA. The menu...
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users
An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
Philly Pops evicted from Kimmel Center after missing $520,000 payment
The Philly Pops has now been forced to suspend all planned performances at the Kimmel Cultural Campus as its debt piles up.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Tragedy of 1844: Nativist Riots in Philadelphia & the Consequences of Xenophobia
The Philadelphia nativist riots of 1844 were part of a larger wave of riots that swept through American cities in the 1830s and 1840s. The riots were driven by ethnic and religious tensions, economic competition, political ambition, and the fear of the “other.”. Nativist leaders used the issue of...
Philly schools block access to popular online program over concerns students may use it to cheat
The School District of Philadelphia has joined New York City, Seattle and other districts in blocking access to the increasingly popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT over concerns that students may use it to cheat.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM
A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
New York man charged with impersonating a Philadelphia police officer
A 26-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man who allegedly claimed that he was a Philadelphia police officer was charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction and hindering apprehension, according to the East Windsor Police Department. A police officer stopped the man and conducted a field inquiry after he saw the man crossing...
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Comments / 0