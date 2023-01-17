ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Camden County debates casino options

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
BUFFALO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Tour this 356-acre private Ozark retreat and campground

STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?. In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Nine vehicles involved in crash that sent two to local hospital

Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles that sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital...
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: New twist in Publishers Clearing House scam

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a new twist to the old Publishers Clearing House scam. A woman in Conway was told she won $2.5 million. Good thing she’s skeptical. She could have lost nearly $10,000. “I thought the Canada stamp was weird,” said Katherine Prier. “It’s a global...
CONWAY, MO
kjluradio.com

Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition

A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Chocolate Walk in Downtown Lebanon

Do you like chocolate? Do you like shopping? Then the chocolate walk is for you. The chocolate walk is happening in downtown Lebanon. Executive Business Director of the Downtown Business Cynthia Coffman says that the purpose of the chocolate walk is to help the shops downtown, and for you to get handed free chocolate as well in any shop you enter. Coffman says that the chocolate walk is not just for couples.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Articles of Impeachment hearing for Waynesville’s mayor delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The job of the mayor of Waynesville is hanging in the balance. “Unfortunately the court reporter that was supposed to be here tonight went to a location nowhere near us,” said council member Sean Wilson. The hearing to impeach Waynesville’s mayor, Jerry Brown, has been...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
