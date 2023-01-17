Do you like chocolate? Do you like shopping? Then the chocolate walk is for you. The chocolate walk is happening in downtown Lebanon. Executive Business Director of the Downtown Business Cynthia Coffman says that the purpose of the chocolate walk is to help the shops downtown, and for you to get handed free chocolate as well in any shop you enter. Coffman says that the chocolate walk is not just for couples.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO