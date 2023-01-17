Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding
An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.
kgou.org
Oklahoma lawmakers file more than 3,000 pieces of legislation as session heats up
Now, the fun starts. Thursday was the bill filing deadline for the 2023 Oklahoma legislative session, and a late push saw lawmakers break the 3,000 mark. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, physician members who are committed to better health for all Oklahomans. Learn more at okmed.org.
kosu.org
Execution delay request, Veterans Commission replacements, Oklahoma Tourism Department and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission. The trio also discusses the new...
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces million-dollar investment to recruit medical professionals
Combined, Integris Health and OU Health are eliminating 300 positions, but hope may be on the horizon.
madillrecord.net
$18 million unspent
After spending a significant portion of 2022 reporting ontheGovernor’sEmergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, there are still unanswered questions. Mainly, I have been trying to find out what is happening with GEER 2, which is nearly $18 million for Oklahoma students to recover from the pandemic. Gov. Kevin Stitt...
kgou.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly high school is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
kgou.org
Oklahoma Attorney General requests more time in between executions
Oklahoma currently has one execution scheduled each month from February to August, but a request from the Attorney General might lengthen the time between each execution. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion with the Department of Corrections to request the next seven execution dates be pushed back by 60 days, changing the current schedule from one execution every month to one every two months.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
The team behind the OK Dept. of Wildlife’s ‘witty’ social media accounts
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has set its sights on owning the internet, at least with its social media posts.
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
KOCO
Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
Comments / 0