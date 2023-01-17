ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding

An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
madillrecord.net

$18 million unspent

After spending a significant portion of 2022 reporting ontheGovernor’sEmergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, there are still unanswered questions. Mainly, I have been trying to find out what is happening with GEER 2, which is nearly $18 million for Oklahoma students to recover from the pandemic. Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents

Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor

[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma Attorney General requests more time in between executions

Oklahoma currently has one execution scheduled each month from February to August, but a request from the Attorney General might lengthen the time between each execution. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion with the Department of Corrections to request the next seven execution dates be pushed back by 60 days, changing the current schedule from one execution every month to one every two months.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe

In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
OKLAHOMA STATE

