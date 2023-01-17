ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
kgou.org

Oklahoma Attorney General requests more time in between executions

Oklahoma currently has one execution scheduled each month from February to August, but a request from the Attorney General might lengthen the time between each execution. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion with the Department of Corrections to request the next seven execution dates be pushed back by 60 days, changing the current schedule from one execution every month to one every two months.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Gun rights groups challenge Illinois' new assault weapons ban

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Gun rights groups are suing Illinois for its recently-enacted assault weapons ban. Some police officers in the state have even said they wouldn’t enforce the law. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from gun policy expert and...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy