Spotswood, NJ

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

By Dawn Miller
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270.

TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Board of Ed Honors Gov. Livingston Championship Volleyball Team

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – The Gov. Livingston Girls Volleyball 2022 Sectional Champions were honored with a proclamation at Thursday's Board of Education meeting. The players, Coach Steve Hess, and many family members were in attendance. GL’s Athletic Director Ann Clifton said, “It’s my honor to be here this evening to honor our 2022 NJSIAA Central Group 2 State Champion Girls Volleyball Team. The first ever. -- I have to mention a teeny bit about the outstanding support this team had throughout the year, which I think speaks to the character of our student-athletes. The crowds and excitement continue to grow each game. We actually didn’t have...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Notable Women of Ridgewood: Henrietta Hawes

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Hawes Elementary School in Ridgewood is named for a woman who can only be described as a trailblazer. With a hand in everything from real estate to community service during her 68 years in the village, Henrietta Hawes did not just serve Ridgewood, she embodied it. Born Henrietta Houston on September 11, 1870, in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of railroad executive Theodore Houston. According to a September 1960 Ridgewood Herald feature written for her 90th birthday, Hawes’ first visit to Ridgewood was when she was seven and visited her grandparents, the Brinsmaids, in their home...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lizzie Calandruccio and Allie Costantino Help Lead Spotswood Past South River

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team defeated South River High School Friday night behind the hot hands of Lizzie Calandruccio and Allie Costantino. Calandruccio and Costantino both dropped 14 points for the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division leading Chargers. Meaghan Bicsko and Ava Hellerich scored six points apiece. Hellerich also grabbed seven rebounds. Jada Palacios and Violet Tharney each netted five points. Isabella Vitale, Teagan Jones and Ava Fama all chipped in two points. Fama dominated under the basket again, pulling down 11 rebounds. Molly Walsh had a rebound and Tatum Jones had a rebound and three steals. Natalia Vera Cruz put up 13 points for the Rams.  The victory over South River improved Spotswood's overall season record to 12-3. Spotswood is 9-0 in Blue Division matchups. The Chargers return to the court on Saturday to play Keansburg High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield's Altamirano Win Girls GMC Wrestling Title

EDISON, NJ - Eva Altamirano was all smiles after taking home a gold medal at the girls wrestling Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison. The South Plainfield High School sophomore placed first at 132 pounds and stood atop the podium as the first female GMC champ for the Tigers. Altamirano took second a year ago in the same weight class. “Eva is all smiles most of the time with anything she is doing, but she was happy she went out and got the job done,” South Plainfield coach Steve Johnston said. “Eva is the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Romps Over Newton, 12-3

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- Jonathan Montana's hat trick highlighted a 12-3 victory by the Clifton United Tri-op ice hockey team over Newton on Friday night. Clifton United includes players from Cedar Grove. In addition to Montana's three goals and one assist, Zack Guiffrida scored one goal and passed for four assists for Clifton United. Ryan Kratz had two goals and three assists, and Ryan Montana finished with two goals and two assists. James Troller scored one goal and had two assists, and Leo Marzullo (one assist), Joe Avelia and Ioannis Koularmanis each scored one goal. Thomas Cannataro of Clifton United made 21 saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Squeaks by Hillside, 55-54

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills held on to edge Hillside on Friday, 55-54. John Jelly led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors and Alec Graf added 14 points. Kareem Hogan and Charles Allen each sunk 12 points for Hillside. The Warriors were down 28-21 at the half but came back from the break and out-shot Hillside 18-13 in the third quarter. “We found a way,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Proud of our boys for fighting back and battling through four games in five days. Some really tough games next week that we are looking forward and excited for the opportunity.” Watchung Hills improves to 8-6 and next plays at Hillsborough on Tuesday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Hanover Park Wins, 45-22, over Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team recorded two pins to highlight its 45-22 victory over Roxbury. Anthony Rios at 285 pounds pinned his opponent in 1:40, and 150-pounder Massimo Mancini of Hanover Park (9-2) also won his match by fall in 30 seconds. Hornets winners by major decision were Nick DiFrancescantonio, Santino Danise and Art Longo, and Joey Borrello won by decision. Hanover Park also received three forfeits.
HANOVER PARK, IL
TAPinto.net

Spotswood Man Struck by Car in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car on January 19, in East Brunswick Township, according to the authorities. Wesley Klarkowski, a 74-year-old man from Spotswood, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment. This is the third accident involving a senior citizen being hit by a car in East Brunswick since the beginning of this year. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive around 5:19 p.m. on Thursday. The busy roadway was closed to traffic in both directions following the incident from Adirondack Avenue to Ellenel Boulevard in Spotswood.  Klarkowski was transported to...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Fell to Ridge; 48-19 Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown wrestling (3-8) fell to Ridge, 48-18, on Friday. For the Colonials, Oliver Aung won a 3-2 decision at 165 pounds. At 285, Jayson Castro pinned in 1:45. At 138, Jack Myers pinned in 3:17. JuanDavid Argueta rounded out the Morristown winners with a 7-2 decision victory at 157.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Piscataway, 62-52

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team broke to a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway on Friday. Brooke Motusesky scored 24 points for the Bears (6-8), who jumped out to a 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime. Tamea El connected for 17 points for East Brunswick. Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Captures Second Straight Rout on Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Friday night Morristown trounced North Star Academy by a score of 72-22.  Surprisingly North Star got off to an early 6-5 lead over the hometown Colonials as Morristown struggled from the field out of the gate. However, that would be the last time the visiting Knights would hold the lead in this one as Morristown proceeded to go on 17-0 run over the next few minutes and end the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 25-8 lead after 8 minutes played. An absolutely dominate end to the first quarter for Morristown was triggered by their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eighth Grader Wins 11th Annual Hasbrouck Heights Middle School Spelling Bee

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -- Hasbrouck Heights Middle School student Nur Turkmani took first place in the 11th Annual Hasbrouck Heights Middle School Spelling Bee on Thursday night at Kiefer Auditorium. The event is sponsored by the Junior Beta Club. The final winning word was "emigrate."  The bee lasted 11 rounds, and the students spelled over 100 words. The eighth grader will advance to compete in the North Jersey Spelling Bee on March 14 at Bergen Community College, and ultimately has the opportunity to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The evening's runner-up was Deha Gurcan, a seventh grader, who was the 2022 champ. Third place went to sixth grader Divjyot Singh. Judges for the Spelling Bee...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Magnet Raiders Take Down Dunellen, Fall to Metuchen Over Weekend

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Piscataway Magnet School boys basketball left Dunellen with a 69-45 win on Friday. The Raiders’ (3-9) Stanley Velasco landed four 3-pointers in the matchup taking him to a game high 19 points. Ryan Hutchins led the Dunellen Destroyers in scoring, but was held to just 17 points at the buzzer. But on Saturday, the Metuchen Bulldogs came out chomping at the Raiders’ heals to outscore them 52-45 in Piscataway. Metuchen’s Ben Santus landed a game high 15 points, with Piscataway Magnet’s Isaiah Shepard finishing with 12 after going 6 for 6 on free throw attempts. The Raiders next play South...
METUCHEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Boys and Girls Swim Teams Remain Undefeated in Skyland Conference Valley Division Action

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Bernards boys and girls swim teams took down undefeated Franklin on Thursday. The girls team won 105-63 (record 6-0) and the boys team won 117-41 (record 4-1-1).   For the girls, leading the scoring were double winners Sami Bender (200Y free and 100Y butterfly), Grace Korey (500Y free and 100Y breaststroke), Meghan Robinson (200Y Individual Medley and 100Y backstroke). Others scoring for Bernards were: Ella Ecko (1st 100Y free and 2nd 200Y individual medley), Ashley Hartnett (1st in 50Y free and 2nd in 100Y backstroke) Caitlyn Sebastian (2nd  200Y free and 3rd 100Y free), Shannon Meeks (2nd 100Y butterfly), Anna Rekatas (3rd 50Y free), Annabella DeRosa (3rd 500Y free and 4th 100Y breaststroke) and Morgan...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Southern Seeks Redemption in their Home Gym – And Gets It.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School won just four bouts as the Stateliners wrestling team dropped their first dual meet of the season, 42-12, to host Southern Regional on Thursday night in a battle of undefeated teams. If you watched from home, you were probably saying to yourself after 4 bouts, “This feels like Warren Hills last year”. Phillipsburg beat the Rams, 27-25, in last season’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals before beating Howell, 51-6, for the Group 5 championship. The Stateliners fell behind in last season’s match but there was no comeback this time as P’burg’s 126-pounder Kyle Beenders, with a 10-7 decision,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Santander Bank to Close Hamilton, Robbinsville Branches

HAMILTON -- ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Santander Bank recently announced four branch closures in central New Jersey including two in Hamilton and Robbinsville townships that will shutter their doors in March. A company statement attributed the bank closures to changes in the industry and customer habits.  “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online. Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers," said the statement from Santander Bank to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Wins Over Plainfield, 50-47

UNION, NJ -- The Union boys basketball team started the second half a lot better than they started the first half. The Farmers closed things out pretty well, too, as Elijah Blackwell sank six of seven free throws in the fourth quarter and Union hung on to defeat Plainfield, 50-47, Thursday afternoon. Blackwell scored 23 points and handed out five assists for Union (7-7), which sank eight 3-pointers in the game. Three of those 3s came from Blackwell, with Ralph Brucal sinking four from long range and finishing with 12 points. Kameron McGainey had the other 3-pointer for the Farmers, whose eight...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Students at Bergen Tech Lead Change for the Environment

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - High school cafeterias are a noisy place that often become an oasis for unruly behavior. But at Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, three students identified an environmental problem with a relatively simple policy solution - transition from single-use plastic to washable metal silverware. As part of the Law and Justice program, high school seniors Zahra Latif, Adriana So and Gabrielle Swaine put together a proposal that will help their school lead the way in reducing the overall environmental impact of school cafeterias. The idea came to the group following a return to in-person learning when they...
TETERBORO, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Coaching Legend Honored At Toms River High School North

TOMS RIVER – Ray Cervino’s career as the head girls basketball coach at Toms River High School North was chock full of championships. There were five WOBM Christmas Classic titles. There were nine Shore Conference Class A South titles. There were three New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association titles. There was one NJSIAA Group IV state title, won in 1999-2000 when the Mariners (29-3) became the lone Ocean County team to reach the championship game of the Tournament of Champions. And there was a 313-212 career record in 20 seasons.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

