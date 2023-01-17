Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270.
Comments / 0