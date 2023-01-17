Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Friday night Morristown trounced North Star Academy by a score of 72-22. Surprisingly North Star got off to an early 6-5 lead over the hometown Colonials as Morristown struggled from the field out of the gate. However, that would be the last time the visiting Knights would hold the lead in this one as Morristown proceeded to go on 17-0 run over the next few minutes and end the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 25-8 lead after 8 minutes played. An absolutely dominate end to the first quarter for Morristown was triggered by their...

